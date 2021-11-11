Regular Update #27 - New Stage Select!

Hello everyone!

We hope that you had a fun spooky month and enjoyed our Spook-Aversary! Today, however, our Halloween-themed event must come to a close. If you didn't manage to complete all the challenges or collect all the cosmetics they'll return next year.

While we'll no longer be all dressed up for Halloween, this update introduces Stage Selection! You'll be able to visit Halloween Hill or Isla del Trickster whenever you like (or stick to the Studio if you're more comfortable indoors)! Look forward to updates to these stages and additional locations in the future.

Finally, this build contains a handful of general improvements and bug fixes from the last couple of weeks! Enjoy the detailed patch notes for 0.9.8.4 below!

You can now change stage locations right from the lobby!

Return to either Halloween Hill or Isla del Trickster!

Each stage has its own theme from past events!

A change of pace is always nice!

More locations coming soon!

The Halloween Event is now over.

Halloween missions and cosmetics are no longer available to unlock. You'll keep whatever cosmetics you already earned!

Netcode has been optimized with improved performance.

Ready timer now displays '0:00' instead of 'Game starting...' when the timer reaches 0.

Saturday Night Trivia times have been updated to reflect US Daylight Savings changes.

Improved crash logging and collection.

New questions have been added!

The Halloween questions have been migrated to suitable categories where appropriate.

Some now-outdated questions have been updated due to developments in the modern day.

Fixed some typos and cleaned up the wording on a variety of questions. Thanks to all of you who took the time to report these to us directly!

Fixed a bug where the lights would change during the ending if someone joined midgame.

Fixed a bug where the boss podium may display the wrong boss name on slower connections.

Fixed a rare crash where the host closed a lobby with at least one other player connected.

