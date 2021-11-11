 Skip to content

Endless Becoming - Apartment update for 11 November 2021

Transition Update

I've been working on a number of random fixes and tweaks over the past few weeks. Hopefully everything runs a little smoother now. You may not notice much because a lot of the changes are under-the-hood.

Please let me know if you find any glitches and i will try to fix them asap. Also I really appreciate all the feedback about the controls (good and bad). I'm very interested in continually tweaking and improving them.

Here are some of the highlights...

  • Player acceleration enhanced.
  • VR snap turn now correctly rotates around the player’s location.
  • Added jump and landing sounds.
  • Transitions re-architected.
  • Multiplayer level loading improved.
  • Various performance and stability enhancements.
  • VR players can now walk onto the bed.
  • An existing door becomes unlocked when you satisfy all of the conditions.

