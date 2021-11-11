Transition Update

I've been working on a number of random fixes and tweaks over the past few weeks. Hopefully everything runs a little smoother now. You may not notice much because a lot of the changes are under-the-hood.

Please let me know if you find any glitches and i will try to fix them asap. Also I really appreciate all the feedback about the controls (good and bad). I'm very interested in continually tweaking and improving them.

Here are some of the highlights...