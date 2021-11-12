0.45.0c Hotfix requires a client update.
Please restart your client to download the update!
(It may take 10 minutes for the Hotfix to be applied.)
Fixes
- The skill effects for Cadet Hyejin is displayed correctly.
- Skills will no longer ignore delays.
- Double Bypass (Q) passive can no longer be activated without a basic attack delay time.
- The lobby Team/Mode selection menu will display correctly after the match ends.
- Wild Animal hunt missions are counted correctly.
Changed files in this update