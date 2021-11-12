 Skip to content

Eternal Return update for 12 November 2021

0.45.0c Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.45.0c Hotfix requires a client update.

Please restart your client to download the update!

(It may take 10 minutes for the Hotfix to be applied.)

Fixes
  • The skill effects for Cadet Hyejin is displayed correctly.
  • Skills will no longer ignore delays.
  • Double Bypass (Q) passive can no longer be activated without a basic attack delay time.
  • The lobby Team/Mode selection menu will display correctly after the match ends.
  • Wild Animal hunt missions are counted correctly.

