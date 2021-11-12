S.H.E.L.T.E.R. - An Apocalyptic Tale Available Now!

Hi everyone!

We're proud to announce that the final update of the game is here and is ready to be played and experienced by you.

Please let us know if you have encountered any bugs or problems and we'll fix them as fast as possible.

We'd also appreciate if you could share your experience with the game and tell us what you'd like to see in our future project.

With that we'd like to thank you for your support! It was an amazing year of development and we couldn't have made it without you.

Changelog: