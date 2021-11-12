 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

S.H.E.L.T.E.R. - An Apocalyptic Tale update for 12 November 2021

S.H.E.L.T.E.R. - An Apocalyptic Tale Available Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 7696744 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We're proud to announce that the final update of the game is here and is ready to be played and experienced by you.

Please let us know if you have encountered any bugs or problems and we'll fix them as fast as possible.

We'd also appreciate if you could share your experience with the game and tell us what you'd like to see in our future project.

With that we'd like to thank you for your support! It was an amazing year of development and we couldn't have made it without you.

Changelog:

  • You can reach the game's endgame now. For that, visit your office and click on the final encounter. The choices you've made will change the ending you'll get, as well as the epilogues.
  • [spoiler] 2 optional scenes with the Bandit Leader/Dagger. [/spoiler]

Changed files in this update

"S.H.E.L.T.E.R."- Windows + Linux Depot 1394101
  • Loading history…
"S.H.E.L.T.E.R."- macOS Depot 1394102
  • Loading history…
S.H.E.L.T.E.R. - An Apocalyptic Tale Depot Depot 1394103
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.