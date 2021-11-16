[Update Patch distribution] 17 November 2021

Thank you for playing "SUPER ROBOT WARS 30."

The update patch is now available.

Please check the following for the details of the update.

■Update Patch ver.1.1.0.0

・Added Gespenst recruitment mission: Black Specter.

・Added 30th Anniversary Special Area Mission: Happy 30th Anniversary!

・Added DLC 1 Area Mission Episode 1: Visitors.

These area missions are included in DLC 1.

DLC 1 this is an Area Mission that can be played even by those who have not purchased it.

However, if you have not purchased DLC 1, the songs originally played in the area mission will be replaced with the original songs of the game.

If you have not purchased the DLC 1, you can only play the first episode, "Visitor". The subsequent area missions are not playable.

At the time of clearing DLC 1 Area Mission Episode 1 "Visitors", new units and pilots will not join the sortie.

At the time of clearing DLC 1 Area Mission Episode 1 "Visitors", new pilots appearing in the Area Mission will be registered in the "Encyclopedia", but the units will not be registered.

・Added "DLC Bonus Credits" to the system options.

・Added the ability to change the main character's name in system options.

Select "Options" > "System" > "Rename Protagonist" at any time during Intermission.

・Fixed in-game texts.

・Fixed game graphic data.

We look forward to your continued support for "SUPER ROBOT WARS 30."