Controller Support BETA 3

Hey folks!
This update fixes a couple of problems related to controller input.
Version 1.2.0 BETA 3:
- added proper joystick UI elements for throwing noise-making objects
- fixed some problems related to joystick displays and element fade out in the loadout menu
- fixed some problems related to the rendering order in the options menu
- german, turkish, portuguese, russian localization update
Got feedback or bugs to report regarding the Controller Update BETA branch? Post it here!
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
You can also join the official Discord server!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Changed depots in controllersupport branch