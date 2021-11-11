Controller Support BETA 3

Share · View all patches · Build 7696634 · Last edited 11 November 2021 – 14:39:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This update fixes a couple of problems related to controller input.

Version 1.2.0 BETA 3:

added proper joystick UI elements for throwing noise-making objects

fixed some problems related to joystick displays and element fade out in the loadout menu

fixed some problems related to the rendering order in the options menu

german, turkish, portuguese, russian localization update

Got feedback or bugs to report regarding the Controller Update BETA branch? Post it here!

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!