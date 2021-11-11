 Skip to content

Intravenous update for 11 November 2021

Controller Support BETA 3

Hey folks!

This update fixes a couple of problems related to controller input.

Version 1.2.0 BETA 3:

  • added proper joystick UI elements for throwing noise-making objects
  • fixed some problems related to joystick displays and element fade out in the loadout menu
  • fixed some problems related to the rendering order in the options menu
  • german, turkish, portuguese, russian localization update

