The Bus Update 1.8 - BETA

Build 7696629 · Last edited 11 November 2021 – 14:39:02 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Update 1.8 of the Early Access of The Bus is now available as BETA for testing.

Revised ambient sounds and numerous bug fixes await you. In addition, pedestrians now speed up when the traffic light turns red while they are crossing the road.

For the full detailed list of changes, please, see the changelog below.

Please create backup copies of your savegame files before switching to the EA BETA Update. Savegames may not be compatible with the new version of the game.

ATTENTION: This is a BETA update. Technical problems, instability of the game as well as bugs during gameplay can be possible.

How to install the beta version of the update?

Quite easily:

In your Library, you click with the right mouse button on the entry of the "The Bus"

In the drop-menu, you click on the entry "Properties"

In the window "The Bus - Properties" you select the tab "BETAS"

In the field "Select the beta you would like to opt into:" select the entry "beta-beta"

Now you can close the window and the beta version of the update should download right away

After downloading the update you can start The Bus via the "PLAY" button

In the main menu should now be the corresponding version number of the beta version of the update and you can test the update

Changelog 0.12.45596 EA Beta

Upgrade to Unreal Engine 4.27.1

Reworked ambient sounds

Various fixes for the new Settings Menu

You can now enter values for settings by double clicking entries

Pedestrians on crossings now speed up when the traffic light turns red

Changed clicking on Atron Interface to be more reliable

Added construction vehicles

Fixed map sometimes zooming into wrong place when opening

Fixed sound not stopping when the game is paused

Fixed a freeze caused by car ai

Fixed a bug where cars would get stuck at crossings

Fixed a couple bugs in the ingame radio

Level Art fixes

Performance optimizations**

Only occurred during the BETA test of this update

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software, and other programs running in the background