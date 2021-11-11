 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

The Bus update for 11 November 2021

The Bus Update 1.8 - BETA

Share · View all patches · Build 7696629 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Update 1.8 of the Early Access of The Bus is now available as BETA for testing.

Revised ambient sounds and numerous bug fixes await you. In addition, pedestrians now speed up when the traffic light turns red while they are crossing the road.

For the full detailed list of changes, please, see the changelog below.

Please create backup copies of your savegame files before switching to the EA BETA Update. Savegames may not be compatible with the new version of the game.

ATTENTION: This is a BETA update. Technical problems, instability of the game as well as bugs during gameplay can be possible.

How to install the beta version of the update?

Quite easily:

  • In your Library, you click with the right mouse button on the entry of the "The Bus"
  • In the drop-menu, you click on the entry "Properties"
  • In the window "The Bus - Properties" you select the tab "BETAS"
  • In the field "Select the beta you would like to opt into:" select the entry "beta-beta"
  • Now you can close the window and the beta version of the update should download right away
  • After downloading the update you can start The Bus via the "PLAY" button
  • In the main menu should now be the corresponding version number of the beta version of the update and you can test the update

Changelog 0.12.45596 EA Beta

  • Upgrade to Unreal Engine 4.27.1

  • Reworked ambient sounds

  • Various fixes for the new Settings Menu

  • You can now enter values for settings by double clicking entries

  • Pedestrians on crossings now speed up when the traffic light turns red

  • Changed clicking on Atron Interface to be more reliable

  • Added construction vehicles

  • Fixed map sometimes zooming into wrong place when opening

  • Fixed sound not stopping when the game is paused

  • Fixed a freeze caused by car ai

  • Fixed a bug where cars would get stuck at crossings

  • Fixed a couple bugs in the ingame radio

  • Level Art fixes

  • Performance optimizations**

  • Only occurred during the BETA test of this update

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software, and other programs running in the background

Changed depots in local branch

View more data in app history for build 7696629
The Bus Content Depot 491541
The Bus - Scania CW18M Depot 491542
The Bus - Comfort Class Depot 491543
The Bus - Neoplan Skyliner Depot 491544
The Bus - VDL Futura FHD2 Depot 491545
The Bus - MAN Lions Intercity Depot 491546
The Bus - BB40 Depot 491547
The Bus - Scania Touring Depot 491548
The Bus - W906 Depot 491549
The Bus - MAN Lion's Coach 2017 Depot 897491
The Bus - VDL Futura FDD2 Depot 897492
The Bus - MAN Lion's City DD Depot 897493
The Bus - Line 200 Depot 897494
The Bus - Line 245 Depot 897495
The Bus - Line 100 Depot 897496
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.