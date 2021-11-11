Patch Update v2.0.3

Part two of yesterday's patch as promised! This one brings with it fixes to a couple more of those critical (but non-game-breaking) bugs we've seen.
This patch update resolves a number of bugs and addresses some balance and QoL issues:
Bugfixes
- No adjacency bonus for bathhouses
- Missing adjacency bonuses
It was only being triggered on placement of a bonus building.
- Roads generating and adventurers questing across lake
We needed to fix the way we exclude vertices from the pathable area.
- Buttons across UI having slightly different design and interaction
- Book tabs not playing click sounds
- Unpluralised guild request events
- Fixed typos across articles and quests
Improvements
- Added indicator for affordable upgrades
This will probably get a fix to look nicer, but we wanted to make it clearer which ones you could afford.
- Rebalanced levelling costs for guild affinity upgrades
ROADS AND ADVENTURERS PATHING NICELY
For now that seems to be the lot of major issues we have reports for, so we can finally start to turn our attention to adding more content and features in again!!
As always, thanks everyone so much for your patience and if you see something, say something. We'll get to fixing it as so as we can, so join us on Discord where you can chat with us directly! Keen to hear any of your feedback!
Cheers,
The Caps Collective Team
