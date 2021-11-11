Patch Update v2.0.3

Part two of yesterday's patch as promised! This one brings with it fixes to a couple more of those critical (but non-game-breaking) bugs we've seen.

This patch update resolves a number of bugs and addresses some balance and QoL issues:

Bugfixes

No adjacency bonus for bathhouses

Missing adjacency bonuses

It was only being triggered on placement of a bonus building.

Roads generating and adventurers questing across lake

We needed to fix the way we exclude vertices from the pathable area.

Buttons across UI having slightly different design and interaction

Book tabs not playing click sounds

Unpluralised guild request events

Fixed typos across articles and quests

Improvements

Added indicator for affordable upgrades

This will probably get a fix to look nicer, but we wanted to make it clearer which ones you could afford.

Rebalanced levelling costs for guild affinity upgrades

ROADS AND ADVENTURERS PATHING NICELY

For now that seems to be the lot of major issues we have reports for, so we can finally start to turn our attention to adding more content and features in again!!

As always, thanks everyone so much for your patience and if you see something, say something. We'll get to fixing it as so as we can, so join us on Discord where you can chat with us directly! Keen to hear any of your feedback!

Cheers,

The Caps Collective Team