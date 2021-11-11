 Skip to content

The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time update for 11 November 2021

General Fix/Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey! We're coming in with a small fix to make sure the game works for everyone, especially for those of you playing on macOS. A larger bugfix is being worked on, so if your specific bugs haven't been solved we're most likely working on fixing them. Also, all maps are being reworked, so you may find Military Base looking a bit different, but it's far from finished so don't worry.

  • Fixed macOS version not loading up objects
  • Fixed some sync issues which prevented players from starting the game
  • Fixed other minor bugs

NOTE: IF YOU HAVE MULTIPLAYER ISSUES delete your save files. On Windows they are located in AppData/LocalLow/FishSoft, on macOS in ~/Library/Application Data/FishSoft, and on Linux it's most likely in your .local folder.

