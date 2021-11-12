Myth of Empires to launch into PC Early Access on 18 November

The epic multiplayer war sandbox invites players to explore and conquer a beautiful world inspired by ancient Asia, which allows switching freely between PvE and PvP in one grand open world.

Suzhou, China, November 12th, 2021 - Today, developer Angela Game is thrilled to announce that the stunning multiplayer war sandbox Myth of Empires will be launching into Early Access on 18 November. Players will dive into a realistic and beautiful, yet merciless world set in ancient Asia, where they will aim to unite the world through alliances, or conquer it all by force. Players will be able to switch between PvE and PvP servers - so-called “counties” - which are linked to one main server to wage global war or unite players from all over the world. Thanks to state-of-the-art graphics including Raytracing, DLSS and more, an online world has never looked more beautiful.

See the latest trailer to see more of the beautiful scenery and impressive battles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjhLen8QOTQ

Myth of Empires is set on the ancient Eastern continent, featuring a historical-inspired setting. The world has been handcrafted to provide an authentic experience, with realistic geography, landforms, flora and fauna as well as a rich cultural backdrop, bringing players a refreshing and novel adventure. As the game is focusing heavily on realism, players will not have access to fantasy elements like magic - instead, the game provides an immersive sandbox featuring detailed construction and crafting systems combined with a deep character progression.

The setting also heavily influences combat, which is essential to reach the players’ ultimate goal: to submit all counties under one rule. In Myth of Empires, players, their guilds and alliances, will be able to conquer or unite counties, allowing them to unify ancient Asia. All this is possible thanks to the seamless connection between PvE and PvP servers, providing different types of gameplay for all types of players.

Key features available in the Early Access:

● Brave an unforgiving world filled with bandits, wild animals, and hostile players. Stave off hunger with meat collected through hunting, and collect resources from the world to build your fort.

● New environments: Snowy mountains, deserts, swamps, caves, and an all-new weather system.

● Engage enemies in intense, tactical combat. Control the direction of your strikes to maximize their impact and damage.

● Craft dozens of different kinds of weapons and armor of different tiers to help you in battle. Make swords, spears, halberds, axes, throwing weapons, crossbows, bows, shields, and more!

● New animals: Elephants, rhinos, crocodiles, butterflies, fish, and more.

● Construct your very own customized structures piece by piece, and build siege weapons including ballistas, catapults, trebuchets and siege ladders to wreak havoc upon enemy fortresses.

● Recruit NPCs through peaceful means or by force and have them collect resources, craft items, hunt, or fight alongside you. Tame horses that you can ride into battle, or breed them to make horses with attributes more suited to your needs.

● PVE and PVP servers will be available in Asia, North America, and Europe.

● A robust guild system allows players to form factions with their friends. Work together to fend off enemy attacks, conquer your server, and reign supreme!

● New gameplay and content: County, province and fortress siege battles, as well as improved voice-chat, a new trade system, and character voices.

Myth of Empires will launch into Early Access worldwide on 18 November and will be available on Steam here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1371580/Myth_of_Empires/

Watch the Closed Beta announcement trailer: YouTube

Join the Myth of Empires Discord server: https://discord.gg/mythofempires

Follow Myth of Empires on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MythOfEmpires

Follow Myth of Empires on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mythofempires/

Follow Myth of Empires on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gaming/MythofEmpires

Myth of Empires is developed by Angela Game’s T’ien-Kung Studio.

Press material can be found here

About T’ien-Kung Studio

T’ien-Kung Studio is one of Angela Game’s core game development teams. It consists of more than 50 senior members, each with more than a decade of game development experience. The core creators have worked together for more than ten years, and have worked together in the development of a variety of games for PC, console, VR platforms, and mobile systems.

About Angela Game

Angela Game is an independent game developer located in Suzhou, China. Founded in 2019, this passionate, ambitious, and talented studio seeks to create titles that appeal to hardcore gamers looking for original ideas and engaging gameplay.

Media Contact:

Danni Amos | Michael Gapper

angelagame@honest-pr.com