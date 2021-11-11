 Skip to content

Rhythm Brawl update for 11 November 2021

Alpha 2.4b - Prep for November Sale

Made a few changes here and there

You can now use the mouse to control the UI in the game.

What's new

  • Mouse for Control.
  • Though, you would have to use WASD to control some parts of the game, such as the characters.
  • This makes it almost impossible to use the controller for the complete game, thus, "Partial Controller Support". You can still play the game matches with the controller.
  • Added some simple tweaks to the GUI.
  • Made some effort for implementation of Steamworks API. So, soon there will be Achievements and stuff. Stay tuned!
  • A few other minor changes.

As you may know, the November Sale, aka, Thanksgiving, is just around the corner, and we are preparing an interesting product of gratitude for you people!

Of course, I won't just simply tell you guys. You would have to wait for 25th November 2021.

If you encounter any furthur issues, please let us know via a steam review, discussion board or via our discord server! :)

Changed files in this update

Rhythm Brawl Windows Depot 1729901
Rhythm Brawl Mac Depot 1729902
Rhythm Brawl Linux Depot 1729903
