Orbital Bullet In Eternity Patch #2

Fraggers!
Thanks to your valuable Feedback since our latest 'In Eternity'-Update's release, we could once again provide a new patch, including many QoL-, and general improvements, as well as bugfixes!
QOL & Improvements
- You no longer drop a bought weapon in the shop when you have the Recycling Skill unlocked.
- Increased the amount of Invincible-Frames during a transition to prevent taking damage on jumping upwards / downwards.
- Added SFX to the Rift Challenges & Chest rewards.
- Added current Seed display.
- Weapons inside Rift Chests now scale with your increased Weapon Level skills.
- Improved the enemy and weapon scaling in the Eternity Tower Endless Mode beyond stage 50+.
Fixes
- Fixed and made adjustments to enemy placements & sizes to prevent flying & elite enemies getting stuck in the floor.
- Fixed a bug where you could get stuck in the Eternity Tower Endless Mode before entering a boss floor (no teleporter spawned).
- Fixed a bug in the Eternity Tower Stage mode where you could get stuck at Stage 10 depending on how you entered the teleporter.
- Fixed a bug where the Bullet Frisbee would deal no damage to reflector enemies.
- Fixed a bug where certain buyable upgrades had the wrong scaling in the shop.
- Fixed localization & spacing issues in several places.
- Fixed a bug with a 1-frame window where the butcher hook could freeze the player's movement if he died at the same time.
- Fixed the placement of the Razorblade Quest enemy, which could otherwise spawn at unintended locations.
- Fixed a bug where the crawler landing sound would play multiple times.
- Fixed a bug where certain Upgrades would still work in the Eternity Tower even if they were disabled (e.g. Prevent Death).
- Fixed a visual bug that still showed the Eternity Tower Endless Mode locked even if it’s already unlocked.
_**Thank you so much for your ongoing support and feedback!
Please keep it up, have fun and enjoy our Orbital Bullet!
-Your Teams of Smokestab and Assemble Entertainment-**_
Changed files in this update