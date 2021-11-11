Orbital Bullet In Eternity Patch #2

Fraggers!

Thanks to your valuable Feedback since our latest 'In Eternity'-Update's release, we could once again provide a new patch, including many QoL-, and general improvements, as well as bugfixes!

QOL & Improvements

You no longer drop a bought weapon in the shop when you have the Recycling Skill unlocked.

Increased the amount of Invincible-Frames during a transition to prevent taking damage on jumping upwards / downwards.

Added SFX to the Rift Challenges & Chest rewards.

Added current Seed display.

Weapons inside Rift Chests now scale with your increased Weapon Level skills.

Improved the enemy and weapon scaling in the Eternity Tower Endless Mode beyond stage 50+.

Fixes

Fixed and made adjustments to enemy placements & sizes to prevent flying & elite enemies getting stuck in the floor.

Fixed a bug where you could get stuck in the Eternity Tower Endless Mode before entering a boss floor (no teleporter spawned).

Fixed a bug in the Eternity Tower Stage mode where you could get stuck at Stage 10 depending on how you entered the teleporter.

Fixed a bug where the Bullet Frisbee would deal no damage to reflector enemies.

Fixed a bug where certain buyable upgrades had the wrong scaling in the shop.

Fixed localization & spacing issues in several places.

Fixed a bug with a 1-frame window where the butcher hook could freeze the player's movement if he died at the same time.

Fixed the placement of the Razorblade Quest enemy, which could otherwise spawn at unintended locations.

Fixed a bug where the crawler landing sound would play multiple times.

Fixed a bug where certain Upgrades would still work in the Eternity Tower even if they were disabled (e.g. Prevent Death).

Fixed a visual bug that still showed the Eternity Tower Endless Mode locked even if it’s already unlocked.

_**Thank you so much for your ongoing support and feedback!

Please keep it up, have fun and enjoy our Orbital Bullet!

-Your Teams of Smokestab and Assemble Entertainment-**_