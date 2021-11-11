 Skip to content

Orbital Bullet update for 11 November 2021

Orbital Bullet In Eternity Patch #2

Fraggers!

Thanks to your valuable Feedback since our latest 'In Eternity'-Update's release, we could once again provide a new patch, including many QoL-, and general improvements, as well as bugfixes!

QOL & Improvements
  • You no longer drop a bought weapon in the shop when you have the Recycling Skill unlocked.
  • Increased the amount of Invincible-Frames during a transition to prevent taking damage on jumping upwards / downwards.
  • Added SFX to the Rift Challenges & Chest rewards.
  • Added current Seed display.
  • Weapons inside Rift Chests now scale with your increased Weapon Level skills.
  • Improved the enemy and weapon scaling in the Eternity Tower Endless Mode beyond stage 50+.
Fixes
  • Fixed and made adjustments to enemy placements & sizes to prevent flying & elite enemies getting stuck in the floor.
  • Fixed a bug where you could get stuck in the Eternity Tower Endless Mode before entering a boss floor (no teleporter spawned).
  • Fixed a bug in the Eternity Tower Stage mode where you could get stuck at Stage 10 depending on how you entered the teleporter.
  • Fixed a bug where the Bullet Frisbee would deal no damage to reflector enemies.
  • Fixed a bug where certain buyable upgrades had the wrong scaling in the shop.
  • Fixed localization & spacing issues in several places.
  • Fixed a bug with a 1-frame window where the butcher hook could freeze the player's movement if he died at the same time.
  • Fixed the placement of the Razorblade Quest enemy, which could otherwise spawn at unintended locations.
  • Fixed a bug where the crawler landing sound would play multiple times.
  • Fixed a bug where certain Upgrades would still work in the Eternity Tower even if they were disabled (e.g. Prevent Death).
  • Fixed a visual bug that still showed the Eternity Tower Endless Mode locked even if it’s already unlocked.

_**Thank you so much for your ongoing support and feedback!

Please keep it up, have fun and enjoy our Orbital Bullet!

-Your Teams of Smokestab and Assemble Entertainment-**_

