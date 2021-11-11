BEACH added to the game

So here we go! The first pass of the new neighborhood, Beach, is up and running. We've added 11 unique cards and one deck for the campaign, and one deck for PvP.

We're curious to know what you think! We'll continue to work and add more cards to Beach and finish FXs, voiceovers, and sounds.

Don't hesitate to share thoughts and ideas. We're always open to picking your brains and taking advantage of the expertise and creativity of this great community!

New Cards

As a small roadmap, we want to add cards every week. So, stay tuned for more content!

Also, an important change to the game is that these cards now Draw a card from your discard pile. This way, we want to help smaller decks and make the gameplay more dynamic.

Patch Notes

Items now have class affinity. They won't be in your pool if you are not playing with the corresponding neighborhood.

Added beach leaderboard

Added the item 'Plane Tickets'. Adds a 'Tourist' card to your hand at the beginning of the game

Campaign items affecting initial money and initial debt are now properly combinable

Reduced the difficulty of level 1 enemies by increasing players' starting resources

Balanced many BIZs and made them more tanky overall.

Quote of the patch

A tsunami of the pleasure hungry and gullible has descended on the city, let the party begin!

-Peak Season

Shoutout to our fantastic translators, Alexis, thitz, Rucodeby, and mimirairan; to our talented illustrator Ruffu, and to our master of the code Arturo.

CYA!

Daniel