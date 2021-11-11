 Skip to content

Lyonesse update for 11 November 2021

Lyonesse updated with German, Spanish and Portuguese Translation!

Lyonesse has been updated with full German, Spanish and Portuguese translations.

If you already own Lyonesse these languages can be chosen from the Options Menu.

Enjoy!

