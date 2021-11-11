The Cities of Gold and Glory content update is live!

_I am very happy to deliver the first major milestone of the Early Access roadmap, the Merchant Kingdom of Golnir. I am so thankful for all the positive emotion and wonderful words that people have said. It's a feat on its own to release a game solo in today's market but to be so positively received by folks from around the globe is a blast! Watching people play on Twitch and YouTube, seeing their reaction, reading all the wonderful reviews is simply amazing. People hopping on the Discord server just to say "Thank you, I am a fan" puts a big smile on my face.

The Early Access gathered 23 000 wishlists and has an 88% Very Positive score from 127 reviews. A HUGE THANK YOU! Of course, kudos to the wonderful British authors Dave Morris and Jamie Thomson for their amazing work. Now, onto the new goodies:_

New area on the world map is unlocked!

Incremented version to 0.16.1

Added the Merchant Kingdom of Golnir content update (44 000 words).

Added 6 new Quests.

Added 13 new Achievements.

Added 20 new Encounters.

Added 17 new Enemies.

Added 67 new Items.

Skills

Added Whirlwind.

Added Meteor Strike.

Added Sonic Boom.

Added Slippery Oil.

Added Hunting Trap.

Added Resilient Companion passive.

Added Bad Medicine passive.

Reworked Poisonous Vial skill and Poisoned status.

Poisoned now deals X stacks of damage at the beginning of each turn and loses 1 Poisoned stack.

Poisonous Vial now poisons one non-adjacent target for the next 3 turns (applying 3 Poisoned stacks).

Poisonous Vial has reduced Action Points cost of 2, Reduced Cooldown to 2 turns, Reduced Duration to 3 turns, and set Numbers of Uses to 4.

Economy & Weaponry

Added new Ports.

Added new Markets.

Added new currency: Mithrals (aside from Shards).

Added new Weapons.

Added a new tier of uncommon weapons to various markets.

Increased the power level of rare and legendary weapons.

Rebalanced various items.

Added a Treasure map in Yellowport's market.

Fixes and improvements

Optimized memory management. Reduced initial loading time for combat scene significantly.

Reworked the reward to profession specific tasks or quests in The Great Steppes to give +1 of an ability OR +1 rank based on the profession (unified with how Sokara works). WARNING: PRE-EXISTING CHARACTERS OF HIGHER RANK CAN FEEL OVERPOWERED

Updated Top Gear Achievement to address new items added.

Updated the Great Steppes to utilize candles.

Updated The Golden Ones' Bazaar with new items.

Updated various means of teleportation locations with Golnir locations.

Updated several item icons.

Renamed Staircase location to Stairway.

Swapped Militia events between Isle of Druids northern coast and Golnir coastline.

Input fields in modal windows are now on focus when active.

Quests: Quest descriptions now update for quests that have multiple objectives.

Quests: Quest Location Tab state is now remembered (opened/closed).

Quests: Implemented multiple quest markers on the mini map for quests with multiple objectives.

Added money cap to avoid negative money and make sure money fits everywhere it is displayed.

Fixed a critical bug causing the story to end when loading a game save from within the Story scene.

Fixed Yarimura meta text leftover.

Fixed Sword of the Shadar power levels issue.

Fixed Coastal Shadar Tor event causing the player's figure to pop outside of the map.

Fixed renouncing faith in a god, it now removes accordingly any resurrection arrangements from the same god within another temple.

Fixed mini map animation getting clunky and out of bounds when spamming shortcut keys.

Fixed several typos.

Important Note: Considering the extent of these improvements there is little to no chance that I broke nothing in the process despite the concluded closed beta. If you see something wrong, please flag it to us using the usual channels, like the Steam community forums and the official Discord.

