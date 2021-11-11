 Skip to content

World of MiniMonsters update for 11 November 2021

UPDATE #5 - FASTER COMBATS!

Some players felt that being able to nullify attacks, and having 0 damage was no fun at all and could even make combat tedious. And I think they were quite right.

From now on all attacks made, and even defenses, will cause a minimum damage of 1. Also the poison damage has been increased to 2.

This update is important because it can change a lot the combat strategy.

I hope you like it.

Changelog v1.2:

  • Minimum damage caused by each attack or defense will always be 1.
  • Poison increases the damage caused from 1 to 2.

THANK YOU FOR PLAYING WOM.

