UPDATE #5 - FASTER COMBATS!

Some players felt that being able to nullify attacks, and having 0 damage was no fun at all and could even make combat tedious. And I think they were quite right.

From now on all attacks made, and even defenses, will cause a minimum damage of 1. Also the poison damage has been increased to 2.

This update is important because it can change a lot the combat strategy.

I hope you like it.

Changelog v1.2:

Minimum damage caused by each attack or defense will always be 1.

Poison increases the damage caused from 1 to 2.

