The Slormancer: Hotfix 0.3.014

Hello everyone!

This patch hopefully fixes all bugs that were found during Act II and/or that were preventing players from progressing.

Fixed a bug preventing you to properly loot Grotagrom's belt and give it to Adam Nostrus to get the 3rd Ancestral Stone. If it happened to you, simply defeat Grotagrom one last time and you should be fine.

Fixed an issue preventing players from unlocking The Slorm Temple. If it happened to you, Olorin should have a new dialogue. Simply talk to him to trigger the proper events.

Fixed an issue preventing players from completing some missions such as Act II's Mission 5.

Grotagrom's Fight:

Grotagrom can no longer be stunned by your own skills.

Grotagrom should no longer freeze and remain stuck if you deal damage to him while he comes down.

- We added hints before and during the fight so the mechanic is easier to figure out.

The Slorm Temple:

The Floor Cap has been increased.

You can no longer start the Slorm Temple if you don't have enough Elder Slorm using a controller.

Regarding the Slorm Temple, we are aware that Upgrades currently gets way too expansive and we plan to address that in an upcoming patch.

That should be it for today.

More to come later!