They Always Run update for 11 November 2021

Update 1.0.10.836

Update 1.0.10.836 · Build 7694921

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The newest They Always Run update is already available for download 🐱‍🚀

List of changes:

  • Added lose condition if Aiden is not pursuing a target
  • Increased the amount of received Rage energy
  • Increased the radius of Scorpion Sting and Cat Jump
  • Fixed the lighting on characters
  • Fixed bugs in the Mueller boss fight
  • At the request of the players, disabled the moving inertia

You can check the current version of the game in the right bottom corner of the main menu.

