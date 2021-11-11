Update 1.0.10.836

Share · View all patches · Build 7694921 · Last edited 11 November 2021 – 11:32:10 UTC by Wendy

The newest They Always Run update is already available for download 🐱‍🚀

List of changes:

Added lose condition if Aiden is not pursuing a target

Increased the amount of received Rage energy

Increased the radius of Scorpion Sting and Cat Jump

Fixed the lighting on characters

Fixed bugs in the Mueller boss fight

At the request of the players, disabled the moving inertia

You can check the current version of the game in the right bottom corner of the main menu.

