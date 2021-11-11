Update 1.0.10.836

The newest They Always Run update is already available for download 🐱🚀
List of changes:
- Added lose condition if Aiden is not pursuing a target
- Increased the amount of received Rage energy
- Increased the radius of Scorpion Sting and Cat Jump
- Fixed the lighting on characters
- Fixed bugs in the Mueller boss fight
- At the request of the players, disabled the moving inertia
You can check the current version of the game in the right bottom corner of the main menu.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1585440/
If you have any questions or issues with the game – you are welcome on our Discord server:
https://discord.gg/Ws4EMCS2P9 💙
Changed files in this update