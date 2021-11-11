Update V2021.11.11.0 - Introducing The Condor I

Evening Explorers,

Well its been on the list of things to get done for a while, and I have been behind on a several small things so it was delayed.

But today, I did it.

I gave you...

Something that wants to kill you!

Today's update contains a new enemy ship called the condor, and you can find them throughout the galaxy.

I also fixed a few bugs including a menu bug.

I also added health and shield regeneration

Tomorrow we will release another update with a few new features, mostly geared towards saving your world, and making sure your world constantly gets replenished.

(You may have noticed, you can actually run out of things to destroy quite rapidly.)

More to come tomorrow!

Good luck out there, Pilot!

~The Triangle4 Team.