Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition — Update 56005

Welcome to another release filled with exciting updates, balance changes, and bug fixes for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition!

We’re pretty excited about making today’s build available to you. Here is a quick look at some of the changes coming with today’s update:

The Age of Empires II: DE Second Anniversary Event is going on now!

2 new co-op campaigns ! Tariq ibn Ziyad & Tamerlane!

Quick Play vs AI matchmaking!

In-game tech tree preview feature!

Player handicap system for custom lobbies!

Regional trade cart skins !

Updated Arabia !

Balance changes focused on infantry units!

New cheat codes!

This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!

Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!

—The Age of Empires Team

### **BUILD SPOTLIGHT** ---While there are plenty of notable fixes and features to which to look forward in today’s build, here are some of the big highlights coming with this month's update: > ##### _**Age of Empires II: DE**_ **Second Anniversary Event**

🤍November 17 through December 1🤍

November is here and we are celebrating the second anniversary of _Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition_, and with an entirely new event for the occasion! This year’s **Second Anniversary Event** is very special. Each set of challenges will unlock many rewards that you might have missed out on in the past. No More FOMO! So, get ready to unlock everything you never knew you wanted! [table equalcells=1][tr] [td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/d1c1d1d2c955ab524dab994df8025e9f68b2e1a9.png)[/td] [td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/80ad3dcfafd92ffea30aab45b4096f8d2e3432a8.png)[/td] [td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/16b6e4d4847470a911b895deb7c30966d2a48a82.png)[/td] [/tr][/table] **🡒 NEW REWARDS!** **Starting November 17 through December 1** complete the in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards! Each of the following challenges must be unlocked in order and on separate days: ```🔒 **Sign into Xbox Live.** 🏆 Unlock all Player Profile Icon event rewards from the first 4 months of 2020. 💾 ***Required* if you want to save any rewards unlocked during the event!** ```Each of the following challenges must be unlocked in order and on separate days: ```🔒 **Train 20 unique units in any amount of matches.** 🧱 Unlock all Mod event rewards from the first 4 months of 2020. 🔒 **Construct 5 Monasteries in any amount of matches.** 🏆 Unlock all Player Profile Icon event rewards from the second third of 2020. 🔒 **Play an Empire Wars match in Skirmish or Multiplayer.** 🧱 Unlock all Mod event rewards from the second third of 2020. 🔒 **Raze 20 Buildings.** 🏆 Unlock all Player Profile Icon event rewards from the last 4 months of 2020. 🔒 **Train 3 Militia or Men-at-arms before 15 minutes of game time.** 🧱 Unlock all Mod event rewards from the last 4 months of 2020.

🡒 KEEP IT FOREVER!!

Remember: if you sign in to Xbox Live at any point during the event, you get to keep all the mods and profile icons you unlock! Sign in, earn your rewards, and enjoy!

This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!

:alertalert: DISCLAIMER This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.

For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our social channels.