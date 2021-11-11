Hot November Events

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Event: Journey to the Otherworld



In this brand new event, you’ll face four devilish trials – enter the Otherworld where only the bravest heroes from the three kingdoms need apply! A hellish challenge awaits you, at the end of which, the final boss Asmodeus must be conquered. Along the way you can earn unique rewards like the Phoenix of Redemption which collects your loot for you or the mighty Damnation Shield!

How to Play



The event consists of 2 phases: in the first phase you can get items you need for the second phase. At the end of this phase, the Otherworld Portal becomes available and you can journey through to the other side – this is the jumping-off point for the second phase: face the four emissaries so you can confront Asmodeus.

We will repeat each game phase during the event so each player has enough of a chance at battling against Asmodeus:

Duration Phase 1

Starts: 11th November 2021 at 10:00 AM (CET)

Ends: 13th November 2021 at 11:00 PM (CET)

Duration Phase 2

Starts: 14th November 2021 at midnight (CET)

Ends: 15th November 2021 at 11:00 PM (CET)

Duration Phase 1

Starts: 16th November 2021 at midnight (CET)

Ends: 19th November 2021 at 11:00 PM (CET)

Duration Phase 2

Starts: 20th November 2021 at midnight (CET)

Ends: 25th November 2021 at 11:59 PM (CET)

Event: Catch the King



Catch the King is back – this time exclusively on our new servers Amber, Lyncirium, Kehribar and Jantar (Янтарь)!

The exciting card game will test your little grey cells, offering rewards for your skill in the form of valuable Bronze, Silver and Golden King’s Loot. Hunt down monsters to collect King Cards, or pick up the Card Packs in the item shop – get started straight away!

Starts: 11th November 2021 at 10:00 AM (CET)

King Card drops end: 25th November 2021 at 11:59 PM (CET)

Event ends: 26th November 2021 at 11:59 PM (CET)

Starting the Game

Hunt down monsters to collect King Cards. Together 25 King Cards make up a King Deck, with which you can play a game of Catch the King. The Card Packs in the item shop also contain lots of King Cards.

Aim of the Game

Reveal as many cards as possible and collect points. Catch the king in one go on the very last move to pick up 100 points at once. If you earn at least 10 points, you can redeem a prize at the end of the game.

You can wager up to 5 King Decks each time you play, earning the same number of chests in reward. Please note: The number of cards you play with is fixed; it is not influenced by the number of decks you wager. Once the game has started, you cannot reclaim the King Decks you have wagered.

How to Play

You always start with the lowest card. An arrow indicates which card can be selected.

By clicking on the card it will appear in the ‘My Card’ slot. In subsequent turns, cards of the same value will be moved automatically.

Turn over any face-down card on the game board and compare it to your own.

If your card is greater, you will receive points equal to the value of the revealed card and you can turn over another card on the board.

If the cards are the same value, you receive the points and your turn is over. Play continues with a new card from your deck.

If your card’s value is lower, you don’t receive any points. Your turn is over and play continues with a new card.

If your card is a 5 and there is a face-down 5 neighbouring the card you reveal, your card will be captured. Your turn is over and you don’t receive any points.

If your card is the king (K) and you catch the king on the board in exactly one move, you receive 100 points. The game ends after this move.

Bingo! If you reveal all cards in a row, you receive 10 extra points.

If you’ve earned at least 10 points, you can collect your prize by clicking on ‘Your Reward’.

Cards

Cards with the value 1 capture: 1

Cards with the value 2 capture: 1, 2

Cards with the value 3 capture: 1, 2, 3

Cards with the value 4 capture: 1, 2, 3, 4

Cards with the value 5 capture: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Cards with the value K capture: K

Points

Revealed card is 1: +10 points

Revealed card is 2: +20 points

Revealed card is 3: +30 points

Revealed card is 4: +40 points

Revealed card is 5: +50 points

Revealed card is K: +100 points

Revealing all cards in a row: +10 points

Note