November 11 (Thu) Update Details

Here are the updates made to Shadow Arena during the maintenance on November 11 (Thu).

Patch Size: Approx. 293.40 MB

Check out the details below, and we will see you in the Arena!

[Dev Note]

Sura and Lahn were scheduled to receive an overall skill control and other detailed changes this week, but it has been postponed to the following week to reduce the impact it may have on the upcoming tournament. But some changes were made such as Tantu’s Power Jump A's attack motion because due to last week’s update, its excessively powerful aspects were difficult to deal with. As a result, we added a short delay to the first attack motion, and for Power Jump B, we reduced the first attack motion and made the skill more viable by allowing an attack to be made immediately when pressing the skill key again.

■ Hero

| All

[Sub-Mastery] Adjusted the skill effects of Nimble Maneuver to the following.

Before: Movement Speed +10%, Stamina +5%

Now: Movement Speed 5%, Stamina +10%

Added a bullet effect to appear near your hero when using the Matchlock.

Fixed the issue where the frowning expression was maintained when sitting or in prone after using certain skills.

Fixed the issue where the hair on the side of the face appeared White.

Fixed the sound effect of basic attacks after using skills.

Fixed an issue where stamina was consumed twice consecutively when performing basic attacks.

Changed so stamina is used when moving to one direction after using a basic attack so that Orwen cannot move quickly.

Changed the amount of stamina used when performing basic attacks while moving forward.

| Thunder Strike** B (Q)**

Fixed the issue where the movement and attack speed debuff alert notification message was not displayed upon being hit.

| Monkey: Reach!** B (Q)**

Fixed the issue where the debuff alert message was not displayed upon being hit by Heilang’s joint attack.

|** **Heilang’s Territory B (R)

Fixed the issue where the debuff alert message was not displayed when you were inside or outside of Heilang’s territory and at the final explosion.

| Reload** (RMB)**

Fixed the issue where you would stop mid-air when jumping right after a sprint attack when a bullet was loaded.

| Exploding** **Bullet (RMB)

Removed stun effect when performing basic attacks while moving. However, the stiffness effect against monsters remains unchanged.

| Power Jump** A (E) **

Added a 0.25-sec casting motion before jumping.

Fixed so you can cancel the skill while using it when you press RMB and so basic attacks are not performed.

Fixed the issue where the target would be pushed in an awkward direction if the skill was used with your back to the target.

| Power Jump** B (E) **

Decreased casting motion of Power Jump by 0.2 sec.

Improved so you could attack immediately while performing Power Jump by pressing RMB or Q again.

Fixed an issue where the attack’s effect did not appear on other players’ screens.

■ UI

Added a feature where you can whisper to players who are not on your friend list.

Added a feature where you can exit a conversation with a user you were whispering with.

Improved so you can whisper with more people by scrolling in the whisper friend list.

Improved so you can whisper during a game. However, you cannot whisper with players in the same game.

Fixed the issue where the Hero portrait of the loot Shop in the Main Lobby was displayed as Hexe Marie when reconnecting to the client via force quitting right after finishing the game.

Fixed the issue where the profanity filter would not be activated in the clan chat upon reconnecting.

Fixed the issue where the Solo mastery would be reset when saving the Trio mode mastery in the mastery selection window.

Fixed the issue where the portrait party notification appeared abnormally when party members died in Trio mode.

■ Contents

| AI bots

Added Badal the Golden and Lahn AI bots. They can be selected as party members in Trio.

improved so that the cooldown of AI bot skills is reset in the following situations. Dying during the grace period.

When revived by a party member.

Dying while in a duel.

When canceling duel.

Improved AI bots’ Blink skill effects.

Fixed the issue where AI bots would instantly use Blink when they were knocked down.

Fixed the issue where AI bots would teleport to abnormal locations when using Blink.

Fixed the issue where the item box would remain on the Hero when AI bots obtained the Token chests that were dropped from defeating Shadow Lords.

Improved the issue where the projectile of the following skills used by AI bots was inflicted differently than they appeared.

[table][tr][td]

AI Bots

[/td][td]

Skill

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Jordine Ducas

[/td][td]

Spear of Serendia (RMB)

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Yeonhwa

[/td][td]

Head Shot A, B (E)

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Ahon Kirus

[/td][td]

Dark Mark A, B (Q), Sun of Destruction A, B (R)

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Herawen

[/td][td]

Basic Attacks, Ancient Dragon's Breath (RMB)

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Orwen

[/td][td]

Basic Attacks, Thunderbolt Arrow (RMB)

[/td][/tr][/table]

| Item

Decreased AP and Movement Speed of some items.

[table][tr][td]

Item

[/td][td]

Before

[/td][td]

Now

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Shadow Dagger

[/td][td]

AP: 30

[/td][td]

AP: 25

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Curved Wooden Sword

[/td][td]

AP: 30

[/td][td]

AP: 25

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Great Sword of the Vanguard

[/td][td]

AP: 70

[/td][td]

AP: 60

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Elion's Long Spear

[/td][td]

Ignore DP: 35

[/td][td]

Ignore DP: 30

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Dark Shuriken

[/td][td]

AP: 30

[/td][td]

AP: 25

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Hunting Bow

[/td][td]

AP: 40

[/td][td]

AP: 35

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Skull Dagger

[/td][td]

AP: 30

[/td][td]

AP: 25

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Great Warrior's Hammer

[/td][td]

AP: 50

[/td][td]

AP: 45

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Blackstar Great Sword

[/td][td]

AP: 50

Ignore DP: 30

[/td][td]

AP: 45

Ignore DP: 25

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Blackstar Longbow

[/td][td]

AP: 80

[/td][td]

AP: 70

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Worn Boots

[/td][td]

Movement Speed: 10

[/td][td]

Movement Speed: 8

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Boots of Steel

[/td][td]

Movement Speed: 10

[/td][td]

Movement Speed: 8

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Boots of Wind

[/td][td]

Movement Speed: 12

[/td][td]

Movement Speed: 10

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Assassin's Clogs

[/td][td]

Movement Speed: 15

Back Attack Damage: 10

[/td][td]

Movement Speed: 8

Back Attack Damage: 15

[/td][/tr][/table]

■ Fixes and Improvements to the Official Website

Fixed so that the purchase order confirmation email is sent when [Payment Notification Setting] is turned on.

■ Fixes and Improvements to the Pearl Abyss Website

The fixes and improvements listed below were applied during the November 10 (Wed) maintenance made on the Pearl Abyss website.

Improved to have account notification sent to Alternative Email if it is registered.

Improved so that failed login attempts are recorded on the Login History. Added and edited some of the wordings on the website.

Added a notification to appear if the wrong password was entered 10 times or more in the Spanish language setting.

Improved the disclaimer in the website footer to be more concise.

