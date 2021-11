Share · View all patches · Build 7694263 · Last edited 11 November 2021 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Reduced humidity in from evaporation by 33%

Made it so fire spreading is more limited by changes in elevation

Wind moves people a little more on land and a little less when sailing

Soldiers who live at a castle that is under construction will help build instead of patrolling like normal

Other minor fixes and updates related to the last update 1.11