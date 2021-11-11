 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

GATE update for 11 November 2021

Fog and Keybinding

Share · View all patches · Build 7693683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fog Now Available

A lot of DMs like to hide content from their players until their players discover it. Now DMs can blanket the ground with fog, obscuring maps, drawings, and tokens. As players venture through the dungeon, the DM can remove fog, revealing what's beneath.

The DM is able to see through the fog like so:

However the players will not be able to see through it:

Keybinding

Every modern game lets players rebind their controls, and now GATE does too! While in a session, keybinds can now be set from the Settings menu! If you want to move the camera with the arrow keys, now you can!

Changed files in this update

GATE Content Depot 1689251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.