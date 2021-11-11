Fog and Keybinding

Fog Now Available

A lot of DMs like to hide content from their players until their players discover it. Now DMs can blanket the ground with fog, obscuring maps, drawings, and tokens. As players venture through the dungeon, the DM can remove fog, revealing what's beneath.

The DM is able to see through the fog like so:



However the players will not be able to see through it:



Keybinding

Every modern game lets players rebind their controls, and now GATE does too! While in a session, keybinds can now be set from the Settings menu! If you want to move the camera with the arrow keys, now you can!