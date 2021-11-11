PATCH NOTES

After the new version was released, we received a lot of suggestions and bug feedback from old and new players. Thank you so much for your support to IBD.

The first update of the new version will be at 00:00 (Los Angeles Time), 08:00 (Paris Time) on November 11! In the next few updates, we will also optimize the game according to the player's suggestions.

TIME-LIMITED EVENT

November 11 ~ November 24

During the event, after killing monsters in Snowland and Explorers, you can collect additional drop items -treasure pieces to exchange various resources in the event store. You only need to complete 1 time Explorers and 6 times Snowland to get all the rewards!

Note: All treasure pieces will be cleared after maintenance on November 24, 2021. Don't miss the exchange time!

MAJOR OPTIMIZATION

The invitation of the key copy can be sent to the world channel Even in the key copy, you can open the chat window in the team interface Optimized the arena interface, shortened the season time, and added accumulated points rewards Optimized other interface display and rule description

OTHERS

Fixed the bug that the 6x Witte was not in the collection

We will continue to work and improve the game with the suggestions we have received. Thank you!