Event Tonight: Defeat the Devs - Wednesday Nov 10th @ 10pm EST

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Defeat the Devs - October 13th @ 10pm EST

Tonight we will begin testing gameplay changes, new features and more. We will be testing on a BETA BRANCH during these events, which require some action in Steam. You can opt-in to our testing branch following the steps below:

Step 1) Right click on Hanako: Honor & Blade in your Steam library and click Properties.

Step 2) Click the Betas section.

Step 3) In the "Enter beta access code to unlock private betas:" enter hanakotestingbranch

Step 4) Click Check Code

Step 5) In the beta dropdown choose testing_branch

Step 6) This will now download the beta branch patch.

Join us on http://discord.gg/playhanako around 10pm EST for our first post-launch Defeat the Devs.

Testing Agenda for Tonight