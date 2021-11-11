Event Tonight: Defeat the Devs - Wednesday Nov 10th @ 10pm EST

Defeat the Devs - October 13th @ 10pm EST
Tonight we will begin testing gameplay changes, new features and more. We will be testing on a BETA BRANCH during these events, which require some action in Steam. You can opt-in to our testing branch following the steps below:
Step 1) Right click on Hanako: Honor & Blade in your Steam library and click Properties.
Step 2) Click the Betas section.
Step 3) In the "Enter beta access code to unlock private betas:" enter hanakotestingbranch
Step 4) Click Check Code
Step 5) In the beta dropdown choose testing_branch
Step 6) This will now download the beta branch patch.
Join us on http://discord.gg/playhanako around 10pm EST for our first post-launch Defeat the Devs.
Testing Agenda for Tonight
- New Kintsukuroi skin set (all characters, few weapons, helmet, hat mask)
- Hit feedback FX changes.
- Audio changes on Nagi attacks/ripouts.
- Combo counter FX prototype.
