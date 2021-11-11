 Skip to content

RetroArch update for 11 November 2021

RetroArch 1.9.13 ninjafix release

A ninjafix release was just pushed for RetroArch 1.9.13. This overwrites the current 1.9.13 build. Download it here.

The main reason for this was that the overlays had been changed in 1.9.13. This would lead to many people’s existing overlay config files being broken due to the paths no longer working. So we changed it back to defaults. We apologize for the inconvenience. For example, because of this, the default overlay for Android would fail to start, and some overlays for 3DS would fail to show up.

Several Cheevos-related fixes have also been pushed.

Changes

ANDROID/PLAYSTORE: Implement MANAGE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE permission

ANDROID/PLAYSTORE: Bump up SDK level to 30 to comply with Play Store policies

CHEEVOS: Fix need-to-activate achievement logic for non-hardcore

CHEEVOS: Don’t queue rewind re-init if already on main thread

CHEEVOS: Ignore unofficial achievements unless setting is enabled

NETPLAY: Networking – should not print country for a local lobby

NETPLAY: Add Text Chat functionality

OVERLAYS: Revert changes

VIDEO/ROTATION: Always return false if rotation can’t occur.

RETRO_ENVIRONMENT_SET_ROTATION should return false when rotation has been forcefully disabled in frontend, that way the core can decide if aspect ratio should be rotated or not for vertical games. Useful for FBNeo for instance.

WIIU: Make wiiu_gfx_load_texture code safer

Changed files in this update

RetroArch Windows Depot 1118311
  • Loading history…
RetroArch Linux Depot 1118314
  • Loading history…
Mesen (1205330) Windows Depot Depot 1205330
  • Loading history…
Sameboy (1205580) Depot Depot 1205580
  • Loading history…
Final Burn Neo (1222632) Depot Depot 1222632
  • Loading history…
Mesen S (1222634) Depot Depot 1222634
  • Loading history…
Mupen64Plus Next (1227440) Depot Depot 1227440
  • Loading history…
Kronos (1227441) Depot Depot 1227441
  • Loading history…
Stella (1227443) Depot Depot 1227443
  • Loading history…
mGBA (1227448) Depot Depot 1227448
  • Loading history…
Genesis Plus GX (1227449) Depot Depot 1227449
  • Loading history…
PCSX ReARMed (1227461) Depot Depot 1227461
  • Loading history…
FinalBurn Neo Linux Depot 1656110
  • Loading history…
Stella Linux Depot Depot 1656160
  • Loading history…
PCSX ReArmed Linux Depot 1656191
  • Loading history…
