v1.1.7.0 is out! | New Maps, Sounds, Weapons, Resources and Gameplay Changes

Hey Guys! v1.1.7.0 is out! The Biggest update yet, but not as incredible as we intended. We still have 1 new map to reveal on the next small updates and one new animation.

NEW MAPS

HAWK'S NEST



Snowy...

WASTELAND



First Created on Chapter Two, Wasteland is back!

MALL (REMAKE)



New Lightning and Reflections.

METRO (REMAKE)



New Lightning, Reflections Fix.

ASCENSION (REMAKE)



New Effects and Lightning!

RESIDENTIAL (REMAKE)

again...



New Lightning and Optimization.

RESOURCES

** - Changed the location of the menu sound option.

Changed the muzzle flash of all weapons.

Changed the Victory HUD.

Changed The Pause Menu HUD.

Changed the Weapon Loadout Showcase UI.

Changed the Change Team HUD.

Changed the Level Up HUD.

Changed the Sniper Scope.

Cleaned the Servers.

Changed the Ascension and Industry Map Image.

Increased the Hitmarker Sound.

Added Texture Streaming Option to the Game.

Removed the Impact Grenade.

Increased the Round Limit of the gamemode Elimination [Now 16!].

Removed the pistol inclination when aiming.

Changed the Game Chat Color.**

WEAPONS

XM16 (REMAKE)



Old and rusty, this experimental M16 still does one great job!

MK18 5.56 (REMAKE)



Little Remake for the old MK18 .300

VPO 205 (REMAKE)



little remake

OTHER ANIMATION REMAKES:

** - Reanimated the Fire anim of the weapons FAMAS, 1911, PM40, SPAS12, PMM.

Reanimated the AK12 - Not the Final Version!!

Changed the MP5 Run Anim.**

SOUND CHANGES

** - Changed the fire sound of the weapons: AS VAL, AUG, AK12, MP7, PPSH41, B23T, TMPKS, MK18 5.56, FAMAS, G18c, XM16, AK47.

Changed the silencer sound of the weapons: MP5, M4, AK47, AK12, FAMAS, PM40, PMM, PP19 and GRAU 556XI.**

ATTACHMENT CHANGES

** - Added 4 Sights and the silencer for the AK12.

Removed the Red dot Sight from the SPAS 12.

Added 5 new Skins for the AK47.

Removed The GRAU 556XI Sight option.

Added More Attachments for the XM16 (Supressor and Sights).

Added the Supressor to the MK18 5.56 and changed the Red Dot.

Changed the Material of the ACOG Sight.

Removed the 8x Scope from the MK18 5.56.

Changed the Red Dot Sight Size.**

WEAPON BALANCES

** - Changed all the .357 properties (No more SnakeShot).

Increased the .357 recoil (from 0.6 to 1.7).

Reduced the Hipfire Spread and the Range of the .357.

Increased the FireRate of the SPAS 12.

Reduced the Damage of the GRAU 5.56 (29 to 26.5).

Reduced the Damage of the AS VAL (32.5 to 27). (No more Meta!)

MK18 5.56 Damage Reduce (38 to 24.5)

Increased the RPM of the MK18 5.56 (450 to 850).

Increased the Mag size of the AX94 (5 to 10).

Increased the SCAR MK1 Recoil (1.1 to 1.9).

Increased the Damage of the XM16 (32 to 34.5).

Increased the RPM of the XM16 (600 to 700).

Increased the G18c Recoil (2.2 to 4.0).

Reduced the RPM of the S12 Serbu (400 to 220).

Increased the Damage of the TMPKS (22.4 to 28).

Increased the M4 Damage (31 to 33).

Reduced the R870 RPM (380 to 300).

Reduced the R870 Damage (42 to 40).

Increased the M40 Damage (100 to 101). (Now one shot near the enemy).

Increased the B-Super 90 Damage (38 to 39).

Reduced the MP7 ADS Speed (0.2 to 0.35).

Reduced the Speed of the MP7 (0.96 to 0.92).

Reduced the L96 HipFire Spread (0.3 to 0.8).

Increased the B23T Damage (23.5 to 29).

Increased the amount of starter lightweight grenades.

Reduced the HipFire Spread of the KAR98K (0.8 to 0.3).

Reduced the RPM of the Vector .45ACP (1500 to 1200).

Reduced the Vector .45ACP Damage (21.5 to 19.5).

Increased the Vector .45ACP Mag Size (17 to 40).

Reduced the PP19 Recoil (1.9 to 1.1).

Reduced the FAL Recoil (3.8 to 2.1).**

BUG FIXES

** - Fixed The Glass Collider of the map Mall.

Fixed the Sensivity when picking the knife and the grenades.

Fixed the G36c on the Training.

Fixed the Domination HUD.

Fixed the Vector Material.**

