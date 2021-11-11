Patch 1.0.35

Hello tamers!,

One often-requested feature was the ability to set Breeding and Fusion monsters from the box system. This offers better ease-of-use, a simpler UI experience, and combined with the new box interface it makes your breeding goals easier than ever. Also, the box in general has been sped up a little.

This is just a very small tweak but I found a way to adjust screen colors to be a little more retro-authentic and vibrant, it can be hard to notice if you didn't already play in the past day or so (or maybe it is and you just have better color perception than me!) But it's a nice little improvement.

Slumbear has been added to the Woods where you rescued Dad, and Hymeraden is now tameable! If you missed him first go-around, you can now find him in the inner sanctum as well, but his spawn is fairly rare. This monster was a fan design by Zai Wolfgang, he's one of our oldest super fans and I'm so glad he got to contribute to the game... I heard a rumor there's another similar contest on the horizon ;)

I also have begun adjusting some of the weaker sprites in the game. I compiled a full list of sprites I'll be touching up, 28 in total (so don't worry about any major revamps to your favorites) and the first two I finished up this morning. One is just some tweaks to look a bit more complete and interesting, the other is a fairly significant redesign because the old one looked very amateur to me.

There is a lot of WILD stuff in the works, and a lot more cool things in the way that are bigger in scope than these patches :)

1.0.35

+Dragon Cliff Cave to Shagrun fixed

+Colors slightly adjusted to be a bit more retro authentic

+micro gap occasionally seen in the world/tiles fixed

+Brilliants causing both monsters to appear as brilliant in NPC trades fixed

+Brute Ambigu, Unstable Pursuit sprite redesign/touchups

+Can now set breeding/fusion monsters from the farm box

+Slumbear added to Wayward Woods

+Hymeraden now tameable and added to the inner sanctum for anyone that missed it

+Jack now directs you to the proper town for Leona

+Rodask loading screen no longer hitches on loading steps