 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition update for 11 November 2021

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - Update 1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 7692914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available now. For more information on the Anniversary Edition, visit our article here.

Please find the update notes for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition below.

Update Version 1.6
  • PC (Steam): 5.3 GB
FIXES
  • General performance optimizations
  • Minor art and lighting fixes
  • Adjusted creation quests so they no longer start upon leaving Helgen
  • Bug fixes and balance updates to the following Creations:

    • Alternative Armors – Daedric Mail

    • Alternative Armors – Elven Hunter

    • Alternative Armors – Ebony Plate

    • Alternative Armors – Ebony Plate

    • Arcane Archer Pack

    • Bone Wolf

    • Dawnfang & Duskfang

    • Dead Man's Dread

    • Chrysamere

    • Civil War Champions

    • Divine Crusader

    • Forgotten Seasons

    • Goblins

    • Hendraheim

    • Myrwatch

    • Pets of Skyrim

    • Plague of the Dead

    • Rare Curios

    • Ruin’s Edge

    • Saints and Seducers

    • Saturalia

    • Spell Knight Armor

    • Staff of Sheogorath

    • Stendarr's Hammer

    • Sunder & Wraithguard

    • Survival Mode

    • Tundra Homestead

Changed files in this update

Skyrim Special Edition disk Depot 489831
  • Loading history…
Skyrim Special Edition core Depot 489832
  • Loading history…
Skyrim Special Edition exe Depot 489833
  • Loading history…
Skyrim Special Edition french Depot 489834
  • Loading history…
Skyrim Special Edition italian Depot 489835
  • Loading history…
Skyrim Special Edition german Depot 489836
  • Loading history…
Skyrim Special Edition spanish Depot 489837
  • Loading history…
Skyrim Special Edition russian Depot 489838
  • Loading history…
Skyrim Special Edition polish Depot 489839
  • Loading history…
Skyrim Special Edition chinese Depot 544860
  • Loading history…
Skyrim Special Edition japanese Depot 544861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.