The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - Update 1.6

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available now. For more information on the Anniversary Edition, visit our article here.
Please find the update notes for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition below.
Update Version 1.6
- PC (Steam): 5.3 GB
FIXES
- General performance optimizations
- Minor art and lighting fixes
- Adjusted creation quests so they no longer start upon leaving Helgen
- Bug fixes and balance updates to the following Creations:
• Alternative Armors – Daedric Mail
• Alternative Armors – Elven Hunter
• Alternative Armors – Ebony Plate
• Arcane Archer Pack
• Bone Wolf
• Dawnfang & Duskfang
• Dead Man's Dread
• Chrysamere
• Civil War Champions
• Divine Crusader
• Forgotten Seasons
• Goblins
• Hendraheim
• Myrwatch
• Pets of Skyrim
• Plague of the Dead
• Rare Curios
• Ruin’s Edge
• Saints and Seducers
• Saturalia
• Spell Knight Armor
• Staff of Sheogorath
• Stendarr's Hammer
• Sunder & Wraithguard
• Survival Mode
• Tundra Homestead
