Vacancy Unlimited Devlog #15

What I've been working on :

New map Lowell the Childhood home of Spryward



Fixed bug where progress for Glacier View wouldn't show on map

Made new backgrounds for cutscenes

New Time of Crisis Tie-in Cutscene after beating Lowell

Fixed bug where cutscene after Glacier View wouldn't load

Made new music for the new map

I updated the Spryward Prototype. For those that haven't seen it, this is a free prototype you can play right now!

Download Spryward



If you want to know more about Apastron Episode 3 Time of Crisis and Geoff / Spryward's involvement check out Apastron on Steam :

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1264850/Apastron/

What's coming next :

Priority Target Changes

Balance Changes

Drone Variants

Drone loot drops

Drone VFX & SFX