Vacancy Unlimited Devlog #15

What I've been working on :
New map Lowell the Childhood home of Spryward
Fixed bug where progress for Glacier View wouldn't show on map
Made new backgrounds for cutscenes
New Time of Crisis Tie-in Cutscene after beating Lowell
Fixed bug where cutscene after Glacier View wouldn't load
Made new music for the new map
I updated the Spryward Prototype. For those that haven't seen it, this is a free prototype you can play right now!
Download Spryward
If you want to know more about Apastron Episode 3 Time of Crisis and Geoff / Spryward's involvement check out Apastron on Steam :
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1264850/Apastron/
What's coming next :
Priority Target Changes
Balance Changes
Drone Variants
Drone loot drops
Drone VFX & SFX
