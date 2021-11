Hello everyone,

the game is now out for early access! We hope you all look forward to killing your friends at the cabin, because we certainly do. We value your feedback highly, so if you experience any technical issues or bugs please let us know on our discord or on the steam page.

https://discord.gg/dKbXmv7VHN

Those of you who join the early access will recieve the early access pioneer hat.

See you at the cabin!