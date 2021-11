Share · View all patches · Build 7692488 · Last edited 12 November 2021 – 22:06:20 UTC by Wendy

About

Rogue_Paint is a roguelike inspired painting tool. Paint your dream picture with procedurally generated brushes and colors.

There is no erasing and no progress saving while painting.

Once satisfied, press save to export your work. Be warned: you can only export once. Exporting your painting will prevent you from working on it any further.

This is a paint tool with permadeath.

Gallery