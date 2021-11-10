Loving You Fully: Small Fixes

Thank you all for the wonderful amount of support for Loving You Fully! I wasn't entirely sure how this type of game would go over on the platform, so I'm happy to know that players enjoy it. For people looking to get into Loving You Fully, I just put out a small patch to remedy an issue that was brought to my attention.

The size of the font has been made smaller. The Open Dyslexic font was too big and would often go off the screen or be cut off. Due to my little programming knowledge, I had to change the size for both the default and Open Dyslexic font to fix this issue!