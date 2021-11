Share · View all patches · Build 7692296 · Last edited 10 November 2021 – 23:26:28 UTC by Wendy

Following bugs have been patched.

The horde mode would get stuck on waves even though all enemies were killed. This has been fixed.

Fixed the grenades not loading on the ammo crates for client-side users.

The Titanoboa snake in singleplayer animation is smoother now and not so jerky when it moves.

Players start multiplayer with $200 vs $0.