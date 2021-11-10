A LOOK AT SKYRIM’S UPCOMING ANNIVERSARY EDITION

In celebration of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’s tenth anniversary, we’re excited to dive deeper into the Skyrim Anniversary Edition, the most comprehensive edition of the game released to date, and new Creation Club content – both coming this November.

YouTube

ENHANCE YOUR EXPERIENCE WITH FOUR FREE CREATIONS

10 years of Skyrim is a big occasion, so we’re giving away not one, but four creations away to owners of Skyrim Special Edition, adding additional quests to uncover, gear to equip and yes, fish to catch:

Saints & Seducers

Originally released in 2019, this creation introduces an additional storyline across two quests (complete with side quests) for players to delve into. With additional armor sets, weapons, enemies and much more to discover, Saints & Seducers features some of the largest amounts of content we’ve ever packed into a single creation!

Rare Curios

Included as part of Saints & Seducers, the Rare Curios creation brings additional goods imported from all over Tamriel to Skyrim’s Khajiit Caravans. So long as you have coin, these merchants can supply you with all sorts of useful wares, including ingredients to concoct special potions, arrows and poisons!

Survival Mode

Looking to immerse yourself in Skyrim’s untamed wilderness like never before? Previously released in 2017, the Survival Mode creation has your Dragonborn contend with the very elements of Skyrim itself to survive! Players must wear warm gear and seek shelter in cold climates to keep from freezing to death, as well as mind their hunger and exhaustion on top of the usual threats like pesky bandits and ambushing dragons. Thankfully, Skyrim is rich in food to harvest (or scavenge), weather-appropriate armor and even taverns to rest your weary head. If you’re looking for a different way to experience Skyrim, we highly recommend you check Survival Mode out!

Fishing

On the topic of obtaining your own food, Skyrim’s all-new Fishing mode creation lets you angle over 20 unique aquatic species across the area’s many bodies of water. Cook your catch for a meal, display it as trophy in your den or even keep it inside your own home aquarium – the choice is yours! With many of Skyrim’s fishing spots located in the region’s most breathtaking and tranquil spots, there’s nothing like unwinding on the shores as you tackle (pun intended) the questlines in this upcoming free creation.

“I have been eagerly awaiting the release of this round of creations,” says Daniel Lee, Senior Artist and Creation Club development lead at Bethesda Games Studios. “I've wanted fishing in Skyrim ever since the beginning and now it is finally here. We've worked hard on this program and it has been a true labor of love; there are more than a few surprises tucked away and I can't wait for everyone to find them."

NEW CREATION CLUB CONTENT AND THE SKYRIM ANNIVERSARY EDITION

The four above creations will be made free for all owners of Skyrim Special Edition, but what about all the other amazing creations already released for the game? That’s where The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition comes in. Available for purchase November 11, Skyrim Anniversary Edition features the complete Skyrim Special Edition PLUS all previously released Creation Club creations for the game – yes, that includes the four free creations, too!

That isn’t everything in the Anniversary Edition – players will also be able to enjoy an all-new batch of creations, including new ways to play and new quests tapping into Tamriel’s history. In ‘Ghosts of the Tribunal’ you’ll earn over a dozen new weapons and armors previously featured in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, while ‘The Cause,’ has players encounter the Mythic Dawn, who aim to form a new Oblivion gate, and features brand new enemies, locations, and weapons – not to mention a conjurable Daedric horse! This is just some of the amazing new content releasing in November to mark the 10-year anniversary.

These new creations are included in the Anniversary Edition, along with all the free creations and previously existing creations mentioned above, making it the most comprehensive edition of Skyrim to date. Already own Skyrim Special Edition? Purchase the Anniversary Upgrade and snag all those creations in one convenient package at a great value. Players may also purchase these creations individually upon release, if they so choose.

In November, we’re also adjusting all Creation Club quests, both old and new, to no longer initialize on startup. We’re aware some players found the rush of quests with a new character to be overwhelming, especially those who have many creations. Thankfully, with so much content available, it’s now easy to encounter these organically while adventuring across Skyrim, so we wanted to bring this experience in line with the rest of the game. If you do want to pursue a particular creation, instructions are included in their store descriptions.

Check out our FAQ below:

What is the Skyrim Anniversary Edition?

The Skyrim Anniversary Edition bundles together Skyrim Special Edition with every piece of Creation Club content released at the time of the Anniversary Edition’s launch, including additional quests, armor and gameplay modes.

Players who already own Skyrim Special Edition may choose to purchase just the Anniversary Upgrade, which includes all the Creation Club creation content mentioned above in one convenient, high-value bundle.

What is the price of the Skyrim Anniversary Edition and the Anniversary Upgrade?

The MSRP for the Skyrim Anniversary Edition on digital storefronts will be USD $49.99/EUR €54.99/GBP £47.99/AUD $79.95/RUB 3399 at launch.

If you already own Skyrim Special Edition, the MSRP for the Anniversary Upgrade on digital storefronts will be USD $19.99/EUR €19.99/GBP £15.99/AUD $29.95/RUB 1429 at launch.

Prices and availability may differ by region or platform. Check your local retailer for your local price.

Will there be a physical version of the Anniversary Edition?

Yes, there will be physical copies of the Anniversary Edition available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems. Please note that while the physical edition contains a game disc, internet access is required to redeem and download the Creation Club content included in the Anniversary Edition.

Prices and availability for physical copies may vary, check your local retailer for details.

Is Skyrim getting a next-gen upgrade?

Yes! Owners of Skyrim Special Edition or the Anniversary Edition on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will receive a next-generation upgrade for the game. The upgrade will be free and optimize the game with enhanced graphics, faster loading times and more.

Will my achievements/trophies carry over?

Any achievement/trophy progress earned playing on Skyrim Special Edition will carry over to the Anniversary Edition, EXCEPT when upgrading the PlayStation 4 version of the game to the PlayStation 5 version.