Megaquarium: Architect's Collection out now!

Megaquarium: Architect's Collection is out now. What are you waiting for? Go get it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1339440/Megaquarium_Architects_Collection/

I hope you enjoy it!

New achievements

To celebrate the launch of the Architect's Collection, I've added three new achievements to the game:

Decorator - Have 1500 Prestige income from decorations and paint.

Sell sell sell! - 4000 daily revenue from food, drink and gift shop sales.

Helpful - Complete 30 side objectives.

All three achievements can be completed whether you own the new expansion or not. However, I have designed them around the themes of the expansion and the update that comes out alongside it.

As you're probably aware, the game has also got a huge update alongside the launch of the expansion.

If you missed them, here are some blog posts I wrote about the major features:

Sandbox improvements

New mechanics

For a full list of the changes see below.

Tim Twice Circled

Changelog