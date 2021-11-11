Megaquarium: Architect's Collection out now!

Megaquarium: Architect's Collection is out now. What are you waiting for? Go get it!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1339440/Megaquarium_Architects_Collection/
I hope you enjoy it!
New achievements
To celebrate the launch of the Architect's Collection, I've added three new achievements to the game:
Decorator - Have 1500 Prestige income from decorations and paint.
Sell sell sell! - 4000 daily revenue from food, drink and gift shop sales.
Helpful - Complete 30 side objectives.
All three achievements can be completed whether you own the new expansion or not. However, I have designed them around the themes of the expansion and the update that comes out alongside it.
Update
As you're probably aware, the game has also got a huge update alongside the launch of the expansion.
If you missed them, here are some blog posts I wrote about the major features:
Sandbox improvements
New mechanics
For a full list of the changes see below.
Changelog
- Feature: Decorations can be placed outside of tanks.
- Feature: Paints generate prestige.
- Feature: Added one-way gate.
- Feature: Improved arrow behaviour.
- Feature: Guests will actually steal from gift shop supply boxes now. ;)
- Feature: You can place guests and staff at different heights e.g. platforms, bridges (AC).
- Feature: 1st person mode respects height. But you can still walk through walls.
- Feature: Added 3 new objectives.
- Sandbox: Improved opportunity variety
- Sandbox: Animal rarity affects animals which are excluded/unlocked
- Sandbox: Max objectives = 6.
- Sandbox: Added abandonment of objectives.
- Sandbox: All messages can be deleted after you have finished interacting with them.
- Sandbox: Increased starting money.
- Balance: Staff talks now have difficulty levels. Low skilled staff will find high difficulty talks very time-consuming. Guests will wander off if a talk is too long and you will receive only partial point income.
- Balance: High value food and drink dispensers and massage chairs can break down.
- Balance: Decreased breakdown rate increase on higher difficulties. (hard:10%, brutal:25% faster breakdowns).
- Balance: Food, drink and gift shop default margins are now 200% (increased revenue from these sources). The highest value food and drink base values were decreased though.
- Balance: Added negative thoughts when a guest cannot reach the exit and when an unfulfilled need is making them want to go home.
- Balance: Larger decorations have a much greater prestige enjoy chance (internal and external)
- Balance: Decoration prestige enjoy change affects cost.
- Balance: Increased prestige difference between ranks to allow for increased prestige gain from decorations and paint.
- Balance: Guest entrance rate is now constant for a given prestige value, even if distance between ranks is modified by DLC or campaign level.
- Balance: Increased prestige from feeding tank (FF).
- Balance: Slightly increased entrance ticket rates at ranks 1-6.
- Balance: Slightly reduced prestige value of biggest decorations and increased cost.
- Balance: Tweaked some animals sizes.
- Balance: Gift shop shelves now arrive empty. But they cost less.
- Balance: Higher value gift shop items have a lower chance of attracting guests, you need to keep guests near them longer to get the sale!
- Balance: Tool dispensers sell for 0 if they are empty.
- UI: Split disallowed skill levels into different roles.
- UI: Added hotkey to 'copy object'.
- UI: Added hotkey to 'copy paint'.
- UI: Added tooltip to prestige value on prestige window. Tells you your current base prestige.
- UI: Added build menu category to all objects when you hover over the (i) or the portrait on its individual window.
- UI: Improved message formatting.
- UI: Added many additional icons to non-animal game objects to better describe their behaviour.
- UI: Added thousand separators to many numbers.
- UI: Objects in the build menu always have the default blue theme.
- Graphics: People smoothly transition between different floor heights.
- Graphics: People show the object they are holding when you pick them up.
- Fixed bug: Poster not updating when animals are added to attached tank.
- Fixed bug: 'Floating stuff'
- Fixed bug: entrance flag waving.
- Fixed bug: sound load paths are escaped so any path can be valid.
- Fixed bug: delete bench with guest on it, guest animation resets and item follows guest.
- Fixed bug: dislikes food competitors requirement was always met for growing up purposes.
- Fixed bug: FF aquascaping types were not increasing costs. FF aquascaping has therefore become more expensive.
- Stability: Check for missing staff members on load to avoid error.
- Stability: Clamp staff talents and skills at 50 (even via modding).
- Optimisation: Improved loading time of staff manage tab.
- Optimisation: Spread out objective checking code.
Changed files in this update