🥳🌐 Zeepkist Online Multiplayer is Here!!

Hello everyone!! It's finally happened!! Zeepkist Online Multiplayer is now LIVE!!

I'm so excited my head is going to explode. I dearly hope I haven't missed any major bugs, but I've been testing real hard & everything seems to be running smoothly!

I'm VERY excited for everyone to go try out the update!

I'll just go and start listing all the new stuff!

Features & Stuff

Online Multiplayer

New Level Editor Blocks

New Skyboxes

New Adventure Mode Cosmetics (+ Save File Update)

Main Menu Music

A Clock in the Main Menu

Holiday-specific Theming in the Main Menu

A Whole Bunch of Achievements + Associated Hats & Zeepkists

Fixes and Optimizations

Online Multiplayer

Online multiplayer works with a room system, every room can hold 16 players.

Inside online multiplayer, you will see chat in the bottom left corner, and a small leaderboard in the top right. For a bigger leaderboard, you can press Tab.

Every room has one "Host Client", who can set room properties, kick players, transfer host privileges, and create a playlist of levels.

You can play Adventure levels and Steam Workshop levels! If you want to play your own levels with friends, be sure to upload them to the Workshop and then subscribe to them!

Steam Workshop levels that you don't own will automatically be subscribed to, and downloaded!

At the end of each round, a podium is displayed with the top 3 fastest players!

Level Editor Stuff

There's a WHOLE bunch of new stuff in the level editor!

Wide checkpoints!



A podium!



Online multiplayer statue!



New roof pieces & a working clock!



Extra wallride transition pieces!



A whole frickin' helicopter!!



New skyboxes!



Discount Time!!

Now because this is a pretty big update (probably the biggest ever yet!) I'm also throwing Zeepkist a 15% for about a week!

Note that Zeepkist will at one point go up in price. We're probably only a few more updates out from that point!

Then, way later, the plan is to bump Zeepkist up in price again when it gets its full release.

So get it while it's still in Early Access & cheap! :D

Early Access Testing DLC

On the topic of money: Running servers for online multiplayer is expensive, so I've been running tests on how to implement paid DLC. The tests worked, DLC integration wasn't really hard at all, so we can also expect our first bit of paid DLC in the future!

DLC for Zeepkist will only ever be cosmetic only. You will not go faster with DLC, you will not unlock new or special level editor blocks with DLC, I'm keeping all of that fair and on par with the base game. DLC will purely be restrained to how your Zeepkist characters and zeepkists will look.

To me that sounds like a fairly ethical thing to do, while still bringing in some more cash to run online servers!

So, to celebrate the implementation of DLC, I've made a free DLC that will only be available during Zeepkist's Early Access period!

Get it while it lasts, and enjoy flexing on newbies when Zeepkist releases fully (even though that's still a long while away haha).

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1699070/Zeepkist__Early_Access_Testing_DLC/

The Great Big Zeepkist Online Steam Key Giveaway!!

Then!! One final thing!!

I'm running a FREE GIVEAWAY for Zeepkist Steam keys! This is apparently a good way to do marketing, so I'm giving it a shot!

If you want Zeepkist for free, feel free to enter! If you already have Zeepkist and you want your friend to get Zeepkist for free, then tell them! :D

Please enjoy & may the luckiest people win!

You can enter the giveaway here!!

Now Go Enjoy Online Multiplayer!!