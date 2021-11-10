Red Solstice 2: Survivors Hotfix 2.04 Patch Notes

Heads-up, Marines!
We have just released hotfix 2.04. To find out more, take a look at the patch notes below!
Hotfix 2.04 (2021 November 10)
NOTABLE
• Engi Vehicles spawns on host only (this prevents mass spam of vehicles and convoy breaking if 8 players in campaign)
• Global infestation fix on load/save for HB campaign
• Snatch and grab infinitive mission retry on fail and UBAS spam fixed
• Fixed blocker that occurred of using Strong Signal beacon too early in phoenix/starship/The Big one
• Removed boss spam on final mission
• Teleports will not stop working after 1st use
• Phase reaper now does normal instead of minuscule damage on bot
• Long aim stacking infinitive negative value fixed while using HSLF and barricade
• HB trains Iron Hawks soldiers as they should (level 4 bots)
• Rebalanced HB missions and enemy marines and enemy UBAS
• Overlord and saffron will show in bestiary after being killed
• Strong Signal Beacon has charge percent now displayed
• Whale should not be marked as biomass anymore nor it's locations for missions not relevant to it
• Hellfire cannot get stuck using flame burst anymore
• Hellfire uses phase reaper now
• Rapid response now works with reaper turrets,
• Rapid response updates Micro Drones damage
• Rapid response bugfix a spawned battle guardian drone will have the appropriate lvl of damage granted by rapid response
• Electric fence post actor can be dismantled by engineer owner
• Place turrets no longer snap onto unrelated turret actors
• Reaper turret can no longer be spawned on top of itself
• Ker/Sandworm will not instakill biomas nor whale with strong signal beacon creating a blocker if Starship mission is active
• Proper player rotations will be restored on revive
• Hellspawn will no longer 100% block on All For Nothing campaign level creating a blocker if player was in the middle bridge or somewhere near it
• Build outpost will be able to be build when you have enough resources if rapid outpost deployment has been researched
• Toggle Skills fix for double activations
• Crashfix on biomass in rare occasions
• Convoys improved on all levels and in general
UI/Strategy
• Added vehicle controls in options so that players can change (azerty keyboard issue)
• Fixed hide cursor permanently while pressing 7 after evacing
• Added more info on ranked games and match filter
