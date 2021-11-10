Red Solstice 2: Survivors Hotfix 2.04 Patch Notes

Heads-up, Marines!

We have just released hotfix 2.04. To find out more, take a look at the patch notes below!

Hotfix 2.04 (2021 November 10)

NOTABLE

• Engi Vehicles spawns on host only (this prevents mass spam of vehicles and convoy breaking if 8 players in campaign)

• Global infestation fix on load/save for HB campaign

• Snatch and grab infinitive mission retry on fail and UBAS spam fixed

• Fixed blocker that occurred of using Strong Signal beacon too early in phoenix/starship/The Big one

• Removed boss spam on final mission

• Teleports will not stop working after 1st use

• Phase reaper now does normal instead of minuscule damage on bot

• Long aim stacking infinitive negative value fixed while using HSLF and barricade

• HB trains Iron Hawks soldiers as they should (level 4 bots)

• Rebalanced HB missions and enemy marines and enemy UBAS

• Overlord and saffron will show in bestiary after being killed

• Strong Signal Beacon has charge percent now displayed

• Whale should not be marked as biomass anymore nor it's locations for missions not relevant to it

• Hellfire cannot get stuck using flame burst anymore

• Hellfire uses phase reaper now

• Rapid response now works with reaper turrets,

• Rapid response updates Micro Drones damage

• Rapid response bugfix a spawned battle guardian drone will have the appropriate lvl of damage granted by rapid response

• Electric fence post actor can be dismantled by engineer owner

• Place turrets no longer snap onto unrelated turret actors

• Reaper turret can no longer be spawned on top of itself

• Ker/Sandworm will not instakill biomas nor whale with strong signal beacon creating a blocker if Starship mission is active

• Proper player rotations will be restored on revive

• Hellspawn will no longer 100% block on All For Nothing campaign level creating a blocker if player was in the middle bridge or somewhere near it

• Build outpost will be able to be build when you have enough resources if rapid outpost deployment has been researched

• Toggle Skills fix for double activations

• Crashfix on biomass in rare occasions

• Convoys improved on all levels and in general

UI/Strategy

• Added vehicle controls in options so that players can change (azerty keyboard issue)

• Fixed hide cursor permanently while pressing 7 after evacing

• Added more info on ranked games and match filter