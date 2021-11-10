Patch Update (v0.1.03)

Hello,

A quick announcement to share that the latest update (0.1.03) is now live. This patch fixes some of the reported issues. The next patch/update will be released on (or before) 15th November 2021, and will fix more of the reported issues in the official bug thread.

Patch Changes:

-Fixed flying enemies attacking in Peaceful game mode

-fixed mining, woodcutting, and cooking perks not lighting up when unlocked

-Fixed a furnace bug preventing you from adding coal if your furnace has three ores inside

-Can now place structures such on top of blocks (for example, you can use wooden blocks to build a foundation/floor and place stuff on top)

-Fixed furnace bug that removes your inputted ore but doesn't add them when the furnace is at full capacity

-fixed crate "take all" loot button not working

-fixed crash site parts reappearing on load

-Fixed bug stopping you from getting back materials on destroyed structures

-More hours of daylight (dark from around 8-9 PM, and sunrise 4-5 AM)

-Can change game brightness in the settings graphics menu (if you find the game or night still too dark, you can increase the brightness to your liking)

-Fixed pause menu opening when pressing ESCAPE in the container/chest menu

-You can now shoot when on the surface of the water

-Fixed audio bug, mining sound playing when hitting terrain with a pickaxe

-Removed a floating pickaxe that was at the start of the game

-Other slighter tweaks and smaller bugs (i.e graphical+audio glitches, etc)...