War Brokers update for 10 November 2021

War Brokers v443 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7691059 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

War Brokers v443

  • Added ability to change skins on the two jets and the Battle Royale muscle car.
  • New cosmetic items for Veteran's Day!
  • Stats will not be tracked on 4v4 maps and testing servers.
  • New 4v4 map, Criss Cross.
  • Explosions and melee weapons push your character slightly. This will be refined in the future.
  • Cyberpunk Tribute map renamed to Cyber Tribute
  • Player killed by head shot gets X in kill feed (Community suggestion)
  • Fixed bug where emblems/flags that you owned were not being displayed in inventory selection.
  • Adjust how windowed mode in Steam is handled.
  • Potential bug fix for inability to purchase items in Steam.

