War Brokers v443 Update

War Brokers v443
- Added ability to change skins on the two jets and the Battle Royale muscle car.
- New cosmetic items for Veteran's Day!
- Stats will not be tracked on 4v4 maps and testing servers.
- New 4v4 map, Criss Cross.
- Explosions and melee weapons push your character slightly. This will be refined in the future.
- Cyberpunk Tribute map renamed to Cyber Tribute
- Player killed by head shot gets X in kill feed (Community suggestion)
- Fixed bug where emblems/flags that you owned were not being displayed in inventory selection.
- Adjust how windowed mode in Steam is handled.
- Potential bug fix for inability to purchase items in Steam.
Changed files in this update