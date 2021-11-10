Update and fixes! Version 1.0.4.2v10.11

Hello dear officers!
We are listening to you - players and we wanna improve our game!
Here is a note about fixed things in Prison Simulator!
If something is not right with your game - feel free to report it to us!
Changelog:
-Fixed issues that resulted in players being stuck in the locker room at the start of the day
-The possibility of a riot day after day was blocked
-Implemented a changes on prisoner's respect after a riot to reduce the frequency of the riots
-Fixed a bug that prevented going to the final event during the Evening Briefing
-Added a hint about putting the newspaper away
-The entrance to laboratory after finishing story is now blocked
-Price of selling items for prisoners has been reduced
-A lot of languages and text errors was fixed, mainly in Chinese translations
-Fixed a bug where the SPRINT and CROUCH buttons bindings were not visible
-Corrected position of the chairs in newly purchased cells
-Fixed prisoners blocking in visit room
-Fixed guard not showing up at the evening briefing after riots
-Added auto-setting of texture quality depending on hardware performance
-Prisoners now have better fighting skills in "defence quest"
And don't forget about our cool skins for prisoners in previous update!
Best regards,
Prison Simulator Team
https://store.steampowered.com/app/842180/Prison_Simulator/
