Update and fixes! Version 1.0.4.2v10.11

Hello dear officers!

We are listening to you - players and we wanna improve our game!

Here is a note about fixed things in Prison Simulator!

If something is not right with your game - feel free to report it to us!

Changelog:

-Fixed issues that resulted in players being stuck in the locker room at the start of the day

-The possibility of a riot day after day was blocked

-Implemented a changes on prisoner's respect after a riot to reduce the frequency of the riots

-Fixed a bug that prevented going to the final event during the Evening Briefing

-Added a hint about putting the newspaper away

-The entrance to laboratory after finishing story is now blocked

-Price of selling items for prisoners has been reduced

-A lot of languages and text errors was fixed, mainly in Chinese translations

-Fixed a bug where the SPRINT and CROUCH buttons bindings were not visible

-Corrected position of the chairs in newly purchased cells

-Fixed prisoners blocking in visit room

-Fixed guard not showing up at the evening briefing after riots

-Added auto-setting of texture quality depending on hardware performance

-Prisoners now have better fighting skills in "defence quest"

And don't forget about our cool skins for prisoners in previous update!

Best regards,

Prison Simulator Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/842180/Prison_Simulator/



