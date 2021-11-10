Update (November 10th)

Hello, dreamers!
Today’s update replaces the Daily Present mechanic with something more fun and makes further improvements to the user interface! I want you feeling comfy as you play!
Feel free to join our Discord for exclusive giveaways, updates or to discuss among yourselves and with the developer!
https://discord.gg/DQuU4haBDH
Changes and bug fixes can be found below:
NEW Daily Pull
- Replaces the Daily Present
- Once every 24h, using the party organizer will grant you x5 Daily Pull Tickets
- Daily Pull Tickets can be used to choose randomized items from fields on a board
-The board will only be usable if at least one Daily Pull Ticket is in the player’s possession
-The board refreshes when exited
- Adjusted lineup of items
-Removed: Healer II, Pickaxe || Healer III, Good Pickaxe
-Added: Tier 1 Mineral (any kind), Tier 2 Mineral (any kind) || Tier 3 Mineral (any kind), Tier 4 Mineral (any kind)
System
- Improved general menu screen
-Current equipment of all actors now is displayed
-Inactive party members now retain the same hue for their image bust as active party members
- Improved party menu screen
-Improved overall aesthetic
- Weapons, armor and spirit icons have been updated to indicate their rarity
-Affected items below the 9-star rarity obtained prior to this change will retain their old icons
- Improved image loading in the menu screen and related processes
Bug Fixes
- Made additional adjustments to loading of the roulette wheel to avoid loading issues
Changed files in this update