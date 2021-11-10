 Skip to content

Eternal Dreamers update for 10 November 2021

Update (November 10th)

Hello, dreamers!

Today’s update replaces the Daily Present mechanic with something more fun and makes further improvements to the user interface! I want you feeling comfy as you play!

Changes and bug fixes can be found below:

NEW Daily Pull

  • Replaces the Daily Present
  • Once every 24h, using the party organizer will grant you x5 Daily Pull Tickets
  • Daily Pull Tickets can be used to choose randomized items from fields on a board

    -The board will only be usable if at least one Daily Pull Ticket is in the player’s possession

    -The board refreshes when exited
  • Adjusted lineup of items

    -Removed: Healer II, Pickaxe || Healer III, Good Pickaxe

    -Added: Tier 1 Mineral (any kind), Tier 2 Mineral (any kind) || Tier 3 Mineral (any kind), Tier 4 Mineral (any kind)

System

  • Improved general menu screen

    -Current equipment of all actors now is displayed

    -Inactive party members now retain the same hue for their image bust as active party members
  • Improved party menu screen

    -Improved overall aesthetic
  • Weapons, armor and spirit icons have been updated to indicate their rarity

    -Affected items below the 9-star rarity obtained prior to this change will retain their old icons
  • Improved image loading in the menu screen and related processes

Bug Fixes

  • Made additional adjustments to loading of the roulette wheel to avoid loading issues

