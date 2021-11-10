Update (November 10th)

Share · View all patches · Build 7690927 · Last edited 10 November 2021 – 18:06:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello, dreamers!

Today’s update replaces the Daily Present mechanic with something more fun and makes further improvements to the user interface! I want you feeling comfy as you play!

Feel free to join our Discord for exclusive giveaways, updates or to discuss among yourselves and with the developer!

https://discord.gg/DQuU4haBDH

Changes and bug fixes can be found below:

NEW Daily Pull

Replaces the Daily Present

Once every 24h, using the party organizer will grant you x5 Daily Pull Tickets

Daily Pull Tickets can be used to choose randomized items from fields on a board

-The board will only be usable if at least one Daily Pull Ticket is in the player’s possession

-The board refreshes when exited

-Removed: Healer II, Pickaxe || Healer III, Good Pickaxe

-Added: Tier 1 Mineral (any kind), Tier 2 Mineral (any kind) || Tier 3 Mineral (any kind), Tier 4 Mineral (any kind)

System

Improved general menu screen

-Current equipment of all actors now is displayed

-Inactive party members now retain the same hue for their image bust as active party members

-Improved overall aesthetic

-Affected items below the 9-star rarity obtained prior to this change will retain their old icons

Bug Fixes