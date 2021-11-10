EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 14

NEW/Balance: Bear Pit spawns reduced, and in addition, they now spawn with Deep Moss environmental modifier and with an Ancient Druid (Guard NPC).

NEW/Balance: Hyena Bones are now guarded by Alpha Warriors (Guard NPC), and in addition, there is now Dead Plains modifier and a lot of dead trees nearby.

NEW/Balance: Scorpid Hive has been added back to the game as a random spawn (X2), and in addition, when they spawn, they are accompanied with the Scorpid Grounds environmental modifier. In addition to that, each Scorpid hive has one Venom item as a regular item spawn.

NEW: Water Bottle Crate Harvest Added. These Crates provide Small Filled Water Bottles and are guared by weak Lost Bandits (Guard NPC).

NEW: Just like Organic Mass Harvest has an Food Icon, Berry Bush now has an icon too. In addition Cactus and Small Water Bottle now has an Water Source Icon aswell.

Tanas predefined Scorpid Hive removed as Scorpid Hives now spawn randomly.

Fixed/Improved Grass on Tanas (Popping Up).

Balance: Organic Mass Spawn rate reduced drastically, and they now spawn on every map (Aldon has blue variation).

Water Tank Event no longer spawns Water Canister and acts as a visual prop.

Colonists that are assigned to the Guard Post and need healing will drop the task Guard Task.

*Fixed bug where in some rare instances when you start a new game, some items would float in the air due to the incorrect timings of when to disable physics to conserve CPU.



What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

The best is yet to come.