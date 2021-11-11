 Skip to content

Ziode Shadow update for 11 November 2021

Ziode Shadow leaves early access today!

11 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a successful early access period, Ziode Shadow is going full release!

Since the early access launch there has been many changes, including a new practice mode, tweaks to the level design, changes to how Higgs and the LAP interact, and with todays update there is now an optional stats overlay, for keeping track of your scores.

Thank you to all that have supported Ziode Shadow in early access. This isn't the end development. Keep your feedback coming on the Discord server.

