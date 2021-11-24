Substance 3D Designer 2022 is now available!

The new Substance 3D Designer is here! This release is the first update for the year 2022, and will be followed by many others, bringing new features, improvements and content to your favorite procedural creation app.
This release brings new particle based procedural modeling nodes as well as UX updates like being able to bring any window full-screen easily, a clearer new graph dialog, the ability to close multiple graphs at once and a ton of other improvements.
Get all the details on this new release in our dedicated article on the Substance 3D Magazine!
Note: This release is also the last feature update available to owners of the 2021 version.
This year, this new Designer not only comes with a new Painter release but we're also bringing Sampler (ex-Alchemist) and Stager to Steam, don't miss out on those during their introductory sale!
Here are the full release notes:
Added:
- [Substance models] Add tooltips for nodes parameters
- [Substance models] Allow to display in overlay in the 3D viewport the result of an intermediate node
- [Substance models] Improve how Basis are displayed
- [Substance models] Preserve the objects' hierarchy when exporting a Substance Model graph to .fbx
- [Substance models] Support multiple materials in FBX/OBJ export from Substance Model graph
- [Substance models][Content] Particle node
- [Substance models][Content] Generative Transform node
- [Substance models][Content] Organic Pattern node
- [Substance models][Content] Particles from Instances node
- [Substance models][Content] Particle Pruning node
- [Substance models][Content] Lathe node
- [Substance models][Content] Shell node
- [Substance models][Content] Projection node
- [Substance models][Content] Curve Trim node
- [Substance models][Content] Update Curve Sampler node
- [Substance models][Content] Update Mesh Sampler node
- [Substance models][Content] Update Jitter node
- [UX] Button to maximize current view
- [UX] Update the New Graph window
- [UX] Add 'Download Player' option in Tools menu and aggregate with 'Locate Player'
- [UX] Add 'Close All' entry to the file menu
- [UX] Apply consistent casing throughout the main menu
- [UX] Automatically display the properties of duplicated graph items
- [UX] Add buttons in the graph toolbar to disable constant screen size for Frame titles / Comments / Pins
- [UX] Buttons to copy versions information to the clipboard in the About dialog
- [Materials] Inputs relative to inputs
- [Content] Add 'Tiling' option on 3D Perlin Noises
- [Content] New Diffusion process node
- [Content] New PBR Render node version
- [Interoperability] Receive SBS and SBSAR from Sampler
- [Interoperability] Send SBSM To Stager (not available on Steam versions)
- [3D View] Add an option to disable backface culling
- [3D View] Add an option to display Vertex tangent space
- [Explorer] Highlight graph in the Explorer when double clicking the Graph View's background
- [Explorer] Remove the 'Explore' option in contextual menus
- [Bakers] Hide deprecated bakers
- [Color Management] Add support for OCIO v2 config file rules
- [Library] Rename categories according to graph types
- [Preferences] Auto-disable the CPU in Iray hardware preferences if supported CUDA GPU is detected
Fixed:
- [Substance models] Crash on Mac when using "as sudb" option on .fbx
- [Substance models] Crash when exporting to SBSM in a specific case
- [Substance models] Export failure when exporting exposed parameters which widgets were never built
- [Substance models] Random crash when opening a graph that refers to multiple .fbx files
- [Substance models] Ranges are not applied dynamically in exposed parameters' widgets
- [Substance models] Reload mesh option doesn't work on resources used in Substance models graph
- [Substance models] Scenes are not displayed in an available 3D View in a specific case
- [UI] Disable area is too large in material options
- [UI] Style issue in 'Package File not Saved' dialog
- [UI] Tab key has to be pressed twice to navigate across values
- [UI] Zooming with mouse drag is inversed between 3D View and other Viewports
- [UI] Loading an already open SBS using the 'Recent files' list incorrectly triggers a 'Package Not Found' prompt
- [UI][macOS] Incorrect default interface layout after starting the application
- [UI] Packages cannot be saved to a drive's root (Windows only)
- [Graph] 'Automatically display in 2D View' option is inconsistent in a specific case
- [Graph] 'Open Reference' option is available for SBSAR instance nodes
- [Graph] Pin properties are only displayed when item is created
- [Graph] Pin string rules are inconsistently enforced
- [Graph] Crash when saving an empty graph
- [3D View] Anisotropy angle is inverted in ASM shader
- [3D View] ASM Shader: linearization issues with SSS related maps
- [3D View] Broken OpenGL rendering after closing additional 3D Views in a specific case
- [3D View] The predefined cameras positions are not correct in the 3D View with some .fbx files
- [MDL] 'Add Node' from the contextual menu is not working for MDL Graphs
- [MDL] Bug: Connection of node fails when using float2.x components and alike (SD 11.1.2)
- [MDL] Crash upon opening specific.sbs file
- [MDL] Scene units per meter in Iray not set at render session start
- [MDL] Freezes when tweaking a lerp node in the MDL graph
- [MDL] Order of parameters in exported MDL code
- [Explorer] empty resource folder is created after canceling resource creation
- [Explorer] Only the first element of a package can be moved to the bottom of the list
- [Content] RT Bent Normal and RT AO triggers node computation in nested graphs
- [Input Node] Bitmap in Input Nodes is not updated when UDIM change
- [Iray] Long time is taken when trying to display a Substance models Scene with lots of instances
- [Preferences] Empty line when cancelling the addition of a project file
- [Python editor] 'Close' option stays enabled after closing last script and still includes its name