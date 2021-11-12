Bug fixes and new horror elements added!

Dear students and concerned parents,

We are ecstatic that everyone is enjoying the school's various activities and classes! Thank you for all of the feedback we received during Gravewood High's Early Access release. Every bit helps and we've already started implementing some of it in the form of the Bugfix update.

Here is the list of changes and tweaks:

Fixed and added FPS settings: 30, 60, 90, 120, 144, and unlimited.

Added a VSync option.

Expanded adjustments for gamepad and mouse sensitivity.

Fixed the game displaying the "Save Settings?" message before the game resolution is changed.

Increased View Distance on lower settings.

Changes to the counterweight drop in the clock tower.

Additional horror elements added throughout the first level.

Added more randomization to some of the puzzles. For example, the one in the music classroom.

Finished an optimization pass, so that the game runs even better.

The duration of the hint for throwing objects with the "G" key was extended.

Fixed an issue where the Teacher would get stuck in doors occasionally.

Centered the light from the flashlight.

Fixed a bug with the mouse control, which would get stuck occasionally when relaunching the game. You should be able to freely move the mouse vertically and horizontally now.

Please continue to leave any comments or bug reports in the Steam Discussions or on the official Gravewood High Discord.

Next week, we will show how your cool ideas become a part of the class schedule!

See you soon at the creepy school,

Gravewood High School Council

