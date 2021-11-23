Ancient Britain DLC is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 7690547 · Last edited 23 November 2021 – 14:06:42 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We are thrilled to announce the launch of our first DLC Ancient Britain on Steam today. With this DLC, you will be able to explore quintessentially British ruins whilst peacefully mowing the lawns of these sites. Ancient Britain is available at £6.99 / €8.99 / $8.99; you can find out more here on Steam.

We have also added String Trimmers (AKA Weedwhackers) in the game for free! An essential new tool which we hope will allow you to grow and become a master of your craft!

Our latest patch is also going live today on Steam. Please find our patch notes below. We would like to remind everyone that we are committed to ensuring the highest quality game for our players and hope these bugfixes improve your game play.

Thank you as always for your continued support and feedback. If there is anything you feel we haven’t addressed, please join our Discord and let us know – https://discord.com/invite/lawnmowingsim

We hope you will enjoy this update!

The Grass Team (Lawn Mowing Simulator Team)

ANCIENT BRITAIN DLC

The Ancient Britain DLC contains four brand new locations each coming with its new challenges and inviting you to peacefully mown iconic British sites:

The Royal Stones

Here you will find quite a whimsical place, with two stone circles - their historical significance continues to be debated, but one thing is for certain, they could use a tidy up! Using the tools at your disposal and the new string trimmers, it is your task to go around these ancient ruins and carefully tidy it up.

Druid's Tor

Hidden in a quiet valley lie these ancient megaliths, forgotten by the modern world. Do your bit in bringing this site back to life!

The Ancient Aurochs

One of Britain's oldest inns, this charming setting seems to be the perfect place to spend the day mowing.

Aurochs Hill

A fascinating site that is home to a Bronze-Age field painting. Set on a steep slope with an intricate cut pattern around the painting, this may be your toughest task yet. Be sure to go slow as any damage caused to this historic site will come with a heavy fine.

Three new String Trimmers are now available in the game, and for free! These essential lawncare tools will allow you to cut the grass more easily in those awkward areas. Ensuring you stay away from damage fines and produce the best work yet.

PATCH NOTES

Fixed an issue where mowers might lose functionality during mowing

Fixed an issue where an infinite load may occur when loading the Test Drive area

Improved legibility on 480p resolution screens

Fixed an issue where changing language in-game didn't apply immediately

Fixed an issue where a tree had inaccurate collision

Fixed an issue where prompts were shown on the wrong grass incorrectly

Fixed an issue where inaccurate lighting may have occurred under limited circumstances

Fixed an issue with flickering lights and shadows may have occurred

Fixed an issue where changing the speaker mode reset all sound settings to default

Fixed an issue where bankruptcy warning messages were overlapping

Fixed an issue where the Groundmaster 3300's steering wheel may have displayed incorrectly

Fixed an issue where the first person camera would reset its position upon using ProView

Fixed an issue where cameras could clip through hedges, trees and buildings

Fixed an issue where incorrect litter contract rewards were received

Fixed an issue where the player avatar would not look left or right on the Scag V-Ride

Fixed an issue where grass occasionally would not deform as intended

All vehicles motor load rebalanced

All Career contract times updated to fit new strimmer gameplay loop

All Challenge times updated to fit new strimmer gameplay loop

Fixed a bug where the 3300 72" deck was not cutting to the correct width

Fixed a bug where the 3300 72” deck castor wheels were not moving

You can stay up to date with all things Lawn Mowing Simulator by following:

YouTube: @CurveGames

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SkyhookGames

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/lawnmowingsim