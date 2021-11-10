Official Scenarios - Out Now!



Jump into the Rebel Inc. multiverse with a series of exciting new Official Scenarios! Tackle devious new challenges, discover new ways to play and explore bizarre worlds.

Southern Tropics



The Insurgents aren't the only threat in this hot, humid land. Cases of the Southern Fever have been detected across the Region, leaving Soldiers vulnerable to infection.

There's no cure but the new Medic governor can treat soldiers to get them back to strength and stop them spreading the infection further.

Insurgents On A Tank!



The last insurgents in the Region have stolen a tank and are trying to attack your HQ! The tank can't be killed but your soldiers can make it flee in panic.

Buy your negotiators enough time as they try to persuade the insurgents to come out of the tank!

Evolving Insurgency



The Insurgency is rapidly developing new Tactics. Left to their own devices, they will soon overwhelm any efforts to stabilise the Region. Halt the increasingly dangerous Insurgency and defeat them!

Develop new Tactics of your own to counter an ever expanding insurgency.

Omnigovernor



Play as every governor... at the same time! With their powers combined, anything is possible.

Flourish and fail with the benefits and the drawbacks of every governor at once.

We hope you enjoy them!

What's next?

This is just the beginning - We've got lots more wild, wicked and downright weird Official Scenarios coming soon! Not to mention we also have new maps and governors on the horizon...

Can't wait until then? Check out the custom scenarios made by the community in the Steam Workshop! Or even create your own in the Scenario Creator.

Be sure to join our Discord to talk with the scenario builders themselves!

The Ndemic Creations team

