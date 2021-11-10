🚆 Update 1.2 is out!

Let us announce that Rail Route 1.2 is out!

We covered most of the upcoming news in two previous blog posts:

Meet Jozic! covers the new narrated tutorial

DevBlog: Version 1.2 soon ... is about the major features we added

Narrated Story Tutorial

We hope the new narrative tutorial will help the newcomers enjoy the game to its fullest potential. It's just a start, and we plan to update the tutorial even more in future updates. Just play Prague map from the beginning! Watch the recording of the tutorial or jump to the game and try it.

YouTube

The tutorial was brought to you by these changes:

Simplified menu for a new player

Story-based tutorial for a new player

Contracts

We listened to our beloved community's call to ease the handling of the contracts in endless mode. We are sure it will make the game more fun and less attritive in the long term. This gave the name to the whole update, although the tutorial consumed much more work.

List of changes:

Structural Contracts Manager upgrade that allows setting preferred contract types and rejects other offered contracts

Financial Contracts Manager upgrade that allows setting minimal reward for contracts and rejects offered contracts that do not provide it

Boosted Contracts upgrade for contracts to generate twice as fast

Regional Contracts Manager upgrade that allows setting preferred station contracts should use and rejects offered contracts that do not

More Contract Offers upgrade for increasing the offered contracts limit to 10

Ability to adjust entire train timetable at once

Added and updated tutorial video for adjusting timetable with new UI

Added clear field button to minimum reward field

Extra research options for offered contracts limit

Endless Score and the Cycle Report

Endless mode is satisfying itself, but we added a scoring model for the players to see their progress more visually. Cycle Report compares your performance between the hours of the game clock and provides more details to the score. We could compare the score also among the players, could not we?

Long story short:

Cycle Report and score for endless maps

Cheating via Debug panel registered, score hidden after cheating

Don't make a ding sound in the first cycle

Sign "–" (en dash) shown instead of "0 %" in cycle report if the previous cycle field value was 0

Sounds & Music

The game now contains brand new sounds from Sergio Ronchetti-Carrete. We will write more about this topic soon. Rupert Cole created a new track called Recollections to please your ears and it's awesome!

For the sake of completeness:

Sounds made by S. Ronchetti

New music track Recollections, made by R. Cole

Show FMOD logo on splash screen, required by license

Maps

Included with 1.2 are two new maps! Based on real locations, there's one timetable level and one endless map - something new for everyone to try! WES is based on the Westside Express Service (WES for short) on the outskirts of Portland, Oregon, United States. The commuter service itself is small and simple, being only one route with just five stations served... But it shares tracks with a freight railroad! It's your job to juggle the two commuter trains in an ocean of freights on an odd track layout. Make sure to pay attention! Some trains may need special maneuvers...

Oh, and did I mention it's our longest timetable map yet? Clocking in at one hour and thirty minutes, you'll need to stay on top of everything more so than usual! There may be far less trains than usual with only 17 for the entire duration of the level, but that doesn't mean you can slack off!

Meanwhile, our new Endless map sits on the other side of the Pacific ocean: Osaka! Japan's rail network is unmatched when compared to the rest of the world, with trains running like clockwork; Even a delay of only a few seconds can be considered a late arrival or departure! While we won't hold you to that same standard of excellence, how close can you get to it when automating Osaka? Many thanks to the Japanese community who gave feedback on this map while it was being made! We got tons of support and insight on how to represent Osaka while also making a fun gameplay experience, and the map wouldn't look anywhere near as good as it does now if it weren't for the community's insight!

Related changes:

WES timetable map

Osaka endless map

Quality of Life

We constantly strive to provide the best possible user experience for our players. Here is a list of what we did for 1.2:

Display tunnel connector and price during building

Explaining text displayed when not possible to bulldoze a signal because one of connections is not free

Maps can be unsubscribed from Workshop ingame

Show upcoming trains on the overview when no trains to dispatch

Research item that raises switch speed limit

Trains UI panel is no longer being highlighted (dose not require attention) when stop at queued auto signal

TrainVisits in station panel in editor are now clickable same as playmode

When mouse on queued auto signal it will highlight the first destination track

When TimeTable panel is maximized in the Editor, the station panel will be moved to the left of it instead of being disappeared

Zoom on active station when starting endless map

Cleaned up offered contracts UI

Localizations

Music tracks are streamed - much faster map loading, much lower RAM usage

Sensor detail - signal selecting auto-activated if signal is not linked yet to save click

Text size increased in whole game

Train arrival sound muted for now

Train will now reverse if stopped and the game is paused

Update overview table less often to increase the performance

Things That Belong Nowhere

We work on Rail Route first and then compile a blog post that summarizes them in some more- or less-organized way. The byproduct of this approach is that we did changes that do not belong to any of the boxes. We learned how to live with this kind of chaos:

Add VSync toggle in Options

Added animated text on the transition screen

Help translate button in the Options

Simple background of loader scene

Do not auto-unlock Faster Switches upgrade for timetable maps saved in versions before 1.2.0 (faster switches => faster trains => unwanted impact on map difficulty / challenge)

Game icon improved

News section in Menu

Remove all screenshots when removing the map

Unity Localization package has been upgraded

Work in progress text on Loader

The Oldest Bug Fixed

A curiosity for the geeks: the upcoming version contains a fix:

FIX: Time was erroneously truncated to milliseconds each tick what caused large (5 %) errors when running on normal speed.

We traced the bug to its origin and found: NEW: TrainController – spawning, moving deleting trains

Miso Oprendek 20. 10. 2017 15:17

Do not mistake the year – it is four years old! Rail Route starts to be a persistent topic in our lives... while still being and surprising adventure every day! The bug caused the trains to be slower (arriving seconds later) when running the game at 25×. They were correctly and equivalently fast on both speeds, but the game time accumulated slower at 1× because time step fractions were truncated.

On top of that, we solved a lot of issues:

FIX: A loop could be built by using a switch causing trains to become stuck

FIX: Active contracts UI filter options size and color were different

FIX: Cancel queued autosignal route caused invalid braking penalty

FIX: Departure sensor did not trigger when train came from other station with same platform number

FIX: Departure sensor was not triggering when train entered different track on same station

FIX: Dispatching a train from an unconnected Coach Yard was freezing the game

FIX: Distance traveled by train was wrongly computed in frames when it just reached the target speed

FIX: Long trains stopped at a station got braking penalties from manual signal

FIX: Minutes Slider value was being reset to 0 after closing and opineng the editor

FIX: Prevent floating signals and sensors after deleting their tracks

FIX: Prevent timer from being negative if you set it in editor to start from 00:00

FIX: Search for nearest platform when building a coach yard was improved.

FIX: Sounds did not stop playing on level reload or switch to menu

FIX: Special character "|" could be used in station name that would break loading the map

FIX: Stations for CoachYards in old maps assigned using old method, CoachYards in new maps using new method.

FIX: Steam workshop upload added all files in folder

FIX: Steam Workshop upload could fail if preview image already existed

FIX: Texts were dissappearing (linux, mac) - different material now used for UI and 3d space

FIX: Time was erroneously truncated to milliseconds each tick what caused large (5 %) errors when running on normal speed.

FIX: Train was able to escape autoblock if going full speed

FIX: TrainStoppedAtSemaphore event was triggered twice (most probably caused double penalty in the timetable maps)

FIX: Wrong localisation settings prevented station sign from being clicked in tutorial

FIX: Editing timetables from the past could cause desync in future trains for that contract

FIX: A loop could be built by using a switch causing trains to become stuck

FIX: Accepting the contract was possible even before the Accept Contract task in the tutorial

FIX: Active contracts could be rejected during tutorial

FIX: Build Track Task was started even if the track was occupied, preventing the building

FIX: Contract Accepted narration was being played regardless if you refused or accepted the contract after the trail train

FIX: Contracts were not being generated after skipping the AcceptContractChapter

FIX: Train of the FirstTrainChapter was considered as one of the trains that need to be dispatched in DispatchTrainsChapter

FIX: Cycle report UI text was overflowing with 1 cycle report

FIX: Auto signal route could not be removed when part of route was occupied

FIX: Bulldozing two tracks that have mutual start and end switches was not possible for one of them

FIX: Contract limit reached hint did not display actual limit value

FIX: Departure Sensor wanted to select a signal (was highlighted red) to connect the sensor to (misfiring shortcut valid for Arrival / Routing sensor)

FIX: Editor train search only found trains starting with search term

FIX: Endless hints button was not working on Prague map

FIX: Loops were not checked and message displayed when bulldozing by right click

FIX: It was possible to open other panels while menu panel was opened in editor

FIX: Only one of the tunnel portals was becoming occupied when train is inside tunnel

FIX: Version text overlapped offered contracts text

FIX: Tooltip panel was improperly padded

FIX: Selecting station sign was not showing you the scheduled trains in the station panel if you were adding new stops for trains

FIX: State of the train in the train label detail was showing "stopped" instead of "stopped at signal" if the signal was queued

FIX: Station blinking sound has not been stopping

FIX: Station Timtable panel was not being closed using ESC button

FIX: Train color was staying white after you select it

FIX: Upgrade price tags had wrong size in some orientations

FIX: Various improvements to better visibility of bigger texts

FIX: Was not possible to highlight a track when choosing UpgradeTrackSpeed mode if that track was so short and is surrounded by tunnels

Thank our great community for helping us pinpoint things like this. If you would like to join us, we are on Discord!

Happy Dispatching!

Follow us:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1124180/Rail_Route/