🚆 Update 1.2 is out!

Let us announce that Rail Route 1.2 is out!
We covered most of the upcoming news in two previous blog posts:
- Meet Jozic! covers the new narrated tutorial
- DevBlog: Version 1.2 soon ... is about the major features we added
Update Changelog
Narrated Story Tutorial
We hope the new narrative tutorial will help the newcomers enjoy the game to its fullest potential. It's just a start, and we plan to update the tutorial even more in future updates. Just play Prague map from the beginning! Watch the recording of the tutorial or jump to the game and try it.
The tutorial was brought to you by these changes:
- Simplified menu for a new player
- Story-based tutorial for a new player
Contracts
We listened to our beloved community's call to ease the handling of the contracts in endless mode. We are sure it will make the game more fun and less attritive in the long term. This gave the name to the whole update, although the tutorial consumed much more work.
List of changes:
- Structural Contracts Manager upgrade that allows setting preferred contract types and rejects other offered contracts
- Financial Contracts Manager upgrade that allows setting minimal reward for contracts and rejects offered contracts that do not provide it
- Boosted Contracts upgrade for contracts to generate twice as fast
- Regional Contracts Manager upgrade that allows setting preferred station contracts should use and rejects offered contracts that do not
- More Contract Offers upgrade for increasing the offered contracts limit to 10
- Ability to adjust entire train timetable at once
- Added and updated tutorial video for adjusting timetable with new UI
- Added clear field button to minimum reward field
- Extra research options for offered contracts limit
Endless Score and the Cycle Report
Endless mode is satisfying itself, but we added a scoring model for the players to see their progress more visually. Cycle Report compares your performance between the hours of the game clock and provides more details to the score. We could compare the score also among the players, could not we?
Long story short:
- Cycle Report and score for endless maps
- Cheating via Debug panel registered, score hidden after cheating
- Don't make a ding sound in the first cycle
- Sign "–" (en dash) shown instead of "0 %" in cycle report if the previous cycle field value was 0
Sounds & Music
The game now contains brand new sounds from Sergio Ronchetti-Carrete. We will write more about this topic soon. Rupert Cole created a new track called Recollections to please your ears and it's awesome!
For the sake of completeness:
- Sounds made by S. Ronchetti
- New music track Recollections, made by R. Cole
- Show FMOD logo on splash screen, required by license
Maps
Included with 1.2 are two new maps! Based on real locations, there's one timetable level and one endless map - something new for everyone to try! WES is based on the Westside Express Service (WES for short) on the outskirts of Portland, Oregon, United States. The commuter service itself is small and simple, being only one route with just five stations served... But it shares tracks with a freight railroad! It's your job to juggle the two commuter trains in an ocean of freights on an odd track layout. Make sure to pay attention! Some trains may need special maneuvers...
Oh, and did I mention it's our longest timetable map yet? Clocking in at one hour and thirty minutes, you'll need to stay on top of everything more so than usual! There may be far less trains than usual with only 17 for the entire duration of the level, but that doesn't mean you can slack off!
Meanwhile, our new Endless map sits on the other side of the Pacific ocean: Osaka! Japan's rail network is unmatched when compared to the rest of the world, with trains running like clockwork; Even a delay of only a few seconds can be considered a late arrival or departure! While we won't hold you to that same standard of excellence, how close can you get to it when automating Osaka? Many thanks to the Japanese community who gave feedback on this map while it was being made! We got tons of support and insight on how to represent Osaka while also making a fun gameplay experience, and the map wouldn't look anywhere near as good as it does now if it weren't for the community's insight!
Related changes:
- WES timetable map
- Osaka endless map
Quality of Life
We constantly strive to provide the best possible user experience for our players. Here is a list of what we did for 1.2:
- Display tunnel connector and price during building
- Explaining text displayed when not possible to bulldoze a signal because one of connections is not free
- Maps can be unsubscribed from Workshop ingame
- Show upcoming trains on the overview when no trains to dispatch
- Research item that raises switch speed limit
- Trains UI panel is no longer being highlighted (dose not require attention) when stop at queued auto signal
- TrainVisits in station panel in editor are now clickable same as playmode
- When mouse on queued auto signal it will highlight the first destination track
- When TimeTable panel is maximized in the Editor, the station panel will be moved to the left of it instead of being disappeared
- Zoom on active station when starting endless map
- Cleaned up offered contracts UI
- Localizations
- Music tracks are streamed - much faster map loading, much lower RAM usage
- Sensor detail - signal selecting auto-activated if signal is not linked yet to save click
- Text size increased in whole game
- Train arrival sound muted for now
- Train will now reverse if stopped and the game is paused
- Update overview table less often to increase the performance
Things That Belong Nowhere
We work on Rail Route first and then compile a blog post that summarizes them in some more- or less-organized way. The byproduct of this approach is that we did changes that do not belong to any of the boxes. We learned how to live with this kind of chaos:
- Add VSync toggle in Options
- Added animated text on the transition screen
- Help translate button in the Options
- Simple background of loader scene
- Do not auto-unlock Faster Switches upgrade for timetable maps saved in versions before 1.2.0 (faster switches => faster trains => unwanted impact on map difficulty / challenge)
- Game icon improved
- News section in Menu
- Remove all screenshots when removing the map
- Unity Localization package has been upgraded
- Work in progress text on Loader
The Oldest Bug Fixed
A curiosity for the geeks: the upcoming version contains a fix:
FIX: Time was erroneously truncated to milliseconds each tick what caused large (5 %) errors when running on normal speed.
We traced the bug to its origin and found: NEW: TrainController – spawning, moving deleting trains
Miso Oprendek 20. 10. 2017 15:17
Do not mistake the year – it is four years old! Rail Route starts to be a persistent topic in our lives... while still being and surprising adventure every day! The bug caused the trains to be slower (arriving seconds later) when running the game at 25×. They were correctly and equivalently fast on both speeds, but the game time accumulated slower at 1× because time step fractions were truncated.
On top of that, we solved a lot of issues:
- FIX: A loop could be built by using a switch causing trains to become stuck
- FIX: Active contracts UI filter options size and color were different
- FIX: Cancel queued autosignal route caused invalid braking penalty
- FIX: Departure sensor did not trigger when train came from other station with same platform number
- FIX: Departure sensor was not triggering when train entered different track on same station
- FIX: Dispatching a train from an unconnected Coach Yard was freezing the game
- FIX: Distance traveled by train was wrongly computed in frames when it just reached the target speed
- FIX: Long trains stopped at a station got braking penalties from manual signal
- FIX: Minutes Slider value was being reset to 0 after closing and opineng the editor
- FIX: Prevent floating signals and sensors after deleting their tracks
- FIX: Prevent timer from being negative if you set it in editor to start from 00:00
- FIX: Search for nearest platform when building a coach yard was improved.
- FIX: Sounds did not stop playing on level reload or switch to menu
- FIX: Special character "|" could be used in station name that would break loading the map
- FIX: Stations for CoachYards in old maps assigned using old method, CoachYards in new maps using new method.
- FIX: Steam workshop upload added all files in folder
- FIX: Steam Workshop upload could fail if preview image already existed
- FIX: Texts were dissappearing (linux, mac) - different material now used for UI and 3d space
- FIX: Time was erroneously truncated to milliseconds each tick what caused large (5 %) errors when running on normal speed.
- FIX: Train was able to escape autoblock if going full speed
- FIX: TrainStoppedAtSemaphore event was triggered twice (most probably caused double penalty in the timetable maps)
- FIX: Wrong localisation settings prevented station sign from being clicked in tutorial
- FIX: Editing timetables from the past could cause desync in future trains for that contract
- FIX: Accepting the contract was possible even before the Accept Contract task in the tutorial
- FIX: Active contracts could be rejected during tutorial
- FIX: Build Track Task was started even if the track was occupied, preventing the building
- FIX: Contract Accepted narration was being played regardless if you refused or accepted the contract after the trail train
- FIX: Contracts were not being generated after skipping the AcceptContractChapter
- FIX: Train of the FirstTrainChapter was considered as one of the trains that need to be dispatched in DispatchTrainsChapter
- FIX: Cycle report UI text was overflowing with 1 cycle report
- FIX: Auto signal route could not be removed when part of route was occupied
- FIX: Bulldozing two tracks that have mutual start and end switches was not possible for one of them
- FIX: Contract limit reached hint did not display actual limit value
- FIX: Departure Sensor wanted to select a signal (was highlighted red) to connect the sensor to (misfiring shortcut valid for Arrival / Routing sensor)
- FIX: Editor train search only found trains starting with search term
- FIX: Endless hints button was not working on Prague map
- FIX: Loops were not checked and message displayed when bulldozing by right click
- FIX: It was possible to open other panels while menu panel was opened in editor
- FIX: Only one of the tunnel portals was becoming occupied when train is inside tunnel
- FIX: Version text overlapped offered contracts text
- FIX: Tooltip panel was improperly padded
- FIX: Selecting station sign was not showing you the scheduled trains in the station panel if you were adding new stops for trains
- FIX: State of the train in the train label detail was showing "stopped" instead of "stopped at signal" if the signal was queued
- FIX: Station blinking sound has not been stopping
- FIX: Station Timtable panel was not being closed using ESC button
- FIX: Train color was staying white after you select it
- FIX: Upgrade price tags had wrong size in some orientations
- FIX: Various improvements to better visibility of bigger texts
- FIX: Was not possible to highlight a track when choosing UpgradeTrackSpeed mode if that track was so short and is surrounded by tunnels
Thank our great community for helping us pinpoint things like this. If you would like to join us, we are on Discord!
Happy Dispatching!
Follow us:
Changed depots in staging branch